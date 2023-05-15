The Scotsman Sessions: links to numbers 1-350

Just a few of the artists who have performed Scotsman Sessions

The Scotsman Sessions were born out of necessity. By the middle of March 2020, with theatres and music venues about to go dark for the foreseeable future, it was clear that the Scotsman's arts team was going to have to work in a different way; if there were no longer any live performances to write about, we decided, we would just have to commission video performances from some of the people we'd been planning to cover and write about those instead. Our last reviews of live events appeared in The Scotsman on Monday 16 March. Then, on Friday 20 March, we released our first four Scotsman Sessions on scotsman.com.

From her back garden in Pathhead, Midlothian, Karine Polwart sent us an extract from her acclaimed show Wind Resistance which had been about to open at the Royal Lyceum in Edinburgh; Johnny Lynch, better known as Pictish Trail, sent us an acoustic version of his new single Double Sided from his seaside studio on the Isle of Eigg; BBC SSO violinist Alastair Savage recorded a stunning rendition of A Man's a Man at his kitchen table in Glasgow; and harpist Esther Swift sent us a brand new song called This Space from her living room in Edinburgh. Each of these films appeared on scotsman.com alongside a short essay by one of our writers – miniature programme notes for miniature performances.

Almost three years later, the sessions have long-since taken on a life of their own. Filmed in locations all over Scotland, and spanning music, theatre, dance, poetry and comedy, they have been better than we could possibly have imagined. For the first few months, artists were mostly confined to their homes and gardens, so the films we received reflected this. Gradually, however, as lockdown restrictions were relaxed, people started venturing further afield: Sorren Maclean and Hannah Fisher shot their film in a spectacular seaside location on the Isle of Mull; Scottish Chamber Orchestra cellist Su-a Lee played Dvořák accompanied by birds in a forest in Strathspey; and singer and multi-instrumentalist Be Charlotte performed her new single Lights Off beside beside the reservoir in Monikie Country Park near Dundee.

Up until the summer of 2021 we published four Scotsman Sessions every week, but then, as things began to open up and our critics were able to start reviewing live shows again, we scaled that back, and we now publish one session per week. As we release our 350th session, we would like to say a huge and heartfelt thank you to all the amazing artists who have collaborated with us so far; thank you to our brilliant writers for adapting so quickly and creatively to a new way of working; thank you to the head of our audio-visual department, Andy O'Brien, for uploading all the films; and thank you to all the Scotsman readers who have tuned in to the sessions so far, and made for such a supportive and enthusiastic audience. – Roger Cox, arts editor

Scotsman Sessions, numbers 1-350

#1: Pictish Trail

#2: Alastair Savage

#3: Esther Swift

#4: Karine Polwart

#5: Stuart Hepburn

#6: Roddy Woomble

#7: Roseanne Watt

#8: Katherine Bryan

#9: Lomond Campbell

#10: Tom McGovern

#11: Andrew Greig

#12: Katherine Wren

#13: Stina Tweeddale

#14: Maximiliano Martin

#15: Oliver Emanuel, Kirsty Findlay and Gareth Williams

#16: Dean Owens

#17: Cillian Ó Ceallacháin

#18: James Yorkston

#19: Amanda Wright and Louise Ludgate

#20: Marjolein Robertson

#21: Siobhan Wilson

#22: Eve Mutso

#23: Justin Currie

#24: Janette Foggo

#25: Emma Pollock

#26: Pekka Kuusisto

#27: Mike Vass

#28: Anna Russell-Martin

#29: Carla J Easton

#30: Susan Tomes

#31: Christopher KC

#32: Barrie Hunter

#33: Sam McTrusty

#34: Sorren Maclean and Hannah Fisher

#35: John Michie

#36: Iona Fyfe

#37: Michael Pedersen

#38: Robert Robertson

#39: C Duncan

#40: Kirsty Stuart

#41: Jane Atkins

#42: Lavinia Blackwall

#43: Fergus McCreadie

#44: Stephen Clyde

#45: Erland Cooper

#46: Daniel Keating Roberts

#47: Genevieve Reeves, Glenda Gheller, Jessie Roberts-Smith, Johanna Wernmo, Kieran Brown, Luigi Nardone, Pauline Torzuoli, Solene Weinachter

#48: Nicole Cooper

#49: Beldina Odenyo Onassis

#50: Jim Carruth

#51: Charlene Boyd & Keith Fleming

#52: Errol White & Davina Givan

#53: Su-a Lee

#54: Tamzene

#55: Duglas T Stewart

#56: Biff Smith

#57: Randolph’s Leap

#58: Susie McCabe

#59: Solareye

#60: Mara Menzies

#61: Tenement & Temple

#62: Jackie Kay

#63: Sean Shibe

#64: Polly Frame

#65: Steven Osborne

#66: Imogen Stirling

#67: Robert Elkin

#68: Ela Orleans

#69: Rachel Jackson

#70: Rab Noakes

#71: Warren McIntyre

#72: Shona Reppe

#73: Callum Easter

#74: Mele Broomes

#75: Amy Matthews and Stuart McPherson

#76: Itxaso Moreno

#77: Kathleen Jamie

#78: James Grant & Ursula Grant

#79: Hanna Tuulikki

#80: Annie George

#81: Barbara Dickson

#82: Daniel Navarro Lorenzo

#83: Djordje Gajic and Andrea Gajic

#84: Elspeth Turner and Evie Waddell

#85: Stuart Ramage

#86: Kapil Seshasayee and Edwin McLachlan

#87: Maxim Emelyanychev and Nikita Naumov

#88: Jo Clifford

#89: John Butt

#90: Hamish Napier

#91: Be Charlotte

#92: Nicola Roy

#93: Kev Sherry

#94: Kirsty Law

#95: Hannah Jarrett-Scott and Christina Gordon

#96: Keir McAllister

#97: Georgia Cécile & Fraser Urquhart

#98: Adam Stafford

#99: Matthew Zajac

#100: KT Tunstall

#101: Tam Dean Burn

#102: Roseanne Reid

#103: Suzanne Butler and Sandy Butler

#104: Brian Kellock

#105: Miaoux Miaoux

#106: Dávur Juul Magnussen

#107: Zoe Graham

#108: Pierce Reid and Matthew McVarish

#109: Martha Healy

#110: Kim Allan, Rehanna Macdonald, Ewan Somers and Betty Valencia

#111: Mairi Campbell

#112: Charlie Clark

#113: Robert Crawford

#114: Susan Riddell

#115: Suzanne Bonnar

#116: Jennifer Black, Andy Clark, Ali Craig, Tam Dean Burn, Kim Gerard, Sophia McLean and Gerry Mulgrew

#117: Jonnie Common

#118: Union of Knives & Helen Marnie

#119: Curious Seed

#120: Kirsty Findlay and Bethany Tennick

#121: Lotos

#122: Ashley Storrie and Janey Godley

#123: Abigail Young and Balázs Renczés

#124: Emma McCaffrey and Gill Robertson

#125: The Maxwell Quartet

#126: Andrew Wasylyk

#127: Sean Hay and Keith Fleming

#128: Cloth

#129: Wendy Wason

#130: Maeve Gilchrist

#131: Future Get Down

#132: Andy Cannon

#133: Leyla Josephine

#134: Amelia Bayler

#135: Norman Mackay

#136: Robert Softley Gale

#137: Man of Moon

#138: Leo Kearse

#139: Dritan Kastrati

#140: Savourna Stevenson

#141: Conscious Route & True Note

#142: Fraser Fifield

#143: Hannah Lavery

#144: William Conway

#145: Lizabett Russo

#146: Rosie Bans

#147: Robert Alan Jamieson

#148: Sita Pieraccini

#149: Jamie Sutherland

#150: Amy Macdonald

#151: Ali Affleck & Lorenzo Cortes

#152: Leah Byrne, Ewan Donald, Anne Kidd, Irene Macdougall, Bailey Newsome, Ann Louise Ross, Emily Winter

#153: Iklan featuring Law Holt

#154: Big Fat Panda

#155: Ron Jappy

#156: Kim Gerrard, Beth Marshall and Catherine King

#157: Calum Huggan

#158: Jared Celosse

#159: Sophie Martin

#160: Crawford Logan, Nicola Roy, Eva Traynor, Brian James O’Sullivan, Belle Jones, Steven McNicoll and Saskia Ashdown

#161: Constant Follower

#162: John Alexander

#163: Mike Clerk

#164: Jessica Hardwick

#165: Jen Athan

#166: Dick Lee

#167: David Rankine and Fiona Wood

#168: Crawford Mack and Luke Maher

#169: Madrigirls

#170: Brian Johnstone

#171: Blythe Jandoo

#172: Aidan O'Rourke

#173: Tommy Danbury

#174: Bow Anderson

#175: Colin Macleod

#176: Alan Bissett

#177: Kim Edgar

#178: The Fratellis

#179: Kerri Watt

#180: Hamshya Rajkumar

#181: Mungo's Hi Fi & Cian Finn

#182: Jack Cochrane

#183: Alycia Pirmohamed

#184: Joyce Falconer, Andy Clark & Nicola Roy

#185: Kyle Falconer

#186: Sofia Ros

#187: Xan Tyler

#188: Jenny Lindsay

#189: Mogwai

#190: Imtiaz Dharker

#191: John Mulhearn

#192: Karen Dunbar

#193: Adriana Spina

#194: Stephen Buchanan

#195: Nathan Evans

#196: Amy Lennox and Meghan Tyler

#197: Becci Wallace

#198: Rosie Nimmo

#199: Edvard Adde

#200: Alexander McCall Smith

#201: Rachel Walker

#202: Shaun Stickland

#203: DopeSickFly

#204: Gerda Stevenson

#205: Tam Killean

#206: Philip Higham

#207: MALKA

#208: Andy Clark

#209: Louise Quinn

#210: Stephen McLaren

#211: Solène Weinachter

#212: Mori Christian

#213: Beth Malcolm

#214: Christopher Gough

#215: PRIME

#216: Hamish Hawk

#217: Fraser Bruce

#218: Angelica Mode

#219: Bella

#220: Lois Chimimba

#221: Christine Bovill & Simon Wallace

#222: Adrian Crowley

#223: Willie Campbell

#224: Anna Russell-Martin

#225: HYYTS

#226: Ainsley Hamill and Malcolm Lindsay

#227: Colin Bramwell

#228: Molly Isabella Bryson, Hanna Clark, Morven MacDonald, Gregor McMillan, Brooke Tennant, Orla Russell and Rosie Mackay

#229: Mason Hill

#230: Sezar Alkassab

#231: Molly Linen

#232: Len Pennie

#233: Scott Dickinson and Susan Frank

#234: Ray Bradshaw

#235: Midnight Ambulance

#236: Kenny Boyle

#237: Stephanie Cheape

#238: Ian Bruce

#239: Greg Powrie

#240: Del Amitri

#241: Faodail

#242: James Allan

#243: Aileen Ballantyne

#244: Dawn Sievewright and John McLarnon

#245: Tom Pow

#246: Daisy Chute with Midori Jaeger

#247: Louise Goodwin

#248: Reuben Joseph

#249: Sarah-Jane Summers & Juhani Silvola

#250: Sharleen Spiteri & Tony McGovern

#251: Dylan Fraser

#252: Tiana Milne-Wilson

#253: Nikita Lukinov

#254: Ransom FA

#255: Bill Paterson

#256: Joseph Malik and Chris Grieve

#257: Calum Mason

#258: Richard Price

#259: The Countess of Fife

#260: Jamie MacDonald

#261: Brian James O'Sullivan

#262: Adam Holmes

#263: Andrew Forbes

#264: Colin McCredie and Ali Watt

#265: Dot Allison

#266: Swim School

#267: Harry Josephine Giles

#268: Màiri Chaimbeul

#269: Alan Steele

#270: Alex Rex

#271: Jeshua

#272: Hebba Benyaghla

#273: Marcas Mac an Tuairneir

#274: Phil Campbell & Chris Russell

#275: Alex McCartney

#276: Julia Taudevin

#277: Colin Hay

#278: Elena Fischer-Dieskau

#279: George Gunn

#280: Rebecca Vasmant and Emilie Boyd

#281: Hollie McNish

#282: Sandy Grierson

#283: Tommy Smith

#284: Foy Vance with Seán Óg Graham

#285: Blue Violet

#286: Des Dillon

#287: Simon Thacker

#288: Andrew J Brooks

#289: Bemz featuring ID

#290: Alicia McKenzie

#291: Wyndow

#292: Ryan Corbett

#293: Dumfries and Galloway Dance

#294: Neil John Gibson

#295: Amy Duncan

#296: Dylan John Thomas

#297: Admiral Fallow

#298: Matt Winning

#299: Hen Hoose featuring Susan Bear and Karine Polwart

#300: Edwyn Collins and Carwyn Ellis

#301: Talisk

#302: An Dannsa Dub

#303: Patrick Wallace

#304: Annie Booth

#305: André Cebrián

#306: Billy Letford

#307: Luke La Volpe

#308: Dlú

#309: Jill Lorean

#310: Savourna Stevenson and Steve Kettley

#311: Daytime TV

#312: Catherine Bisset

#313: Arun Sood, Alastair Smith & Fergus MacDonald

#314: racecar

#315: Heidi Talbot with Innes White

#316: Rudi Zygadlo

#317: Walt Disco

#318: Mother Night

#319: Finola Scott

#320: Gordon McIntyre

#321: The Eves

#322: Chloe-Ann Tylor

#323: Nicole Cassandra Smit with Toby Mottorshead

#324: Dictator

#325: Jill Jackson

#326: Monica Queen with Johnny Smillie and Rory McGregor

#327: Bee Asha Singh

#328: Morgan Szymanski and Tommy Perman

#329: Maranta

#330: iBrina with Nathan Somevi

#331: Studio Kind of Green with Maya Walton

#332: Lizzie Reid

#333: Lomond Campbell

#334: Poster Paints

#335: Blythe Jandoo

#336: Blew the Veils

#337: Neev

#338: Fearghas Kelly

#339: Doghouse Roses

#340: Kapil Seshasayee with Edwin Stewart McLachlan

#341: Katie Gregson-MacLeod

#342: Ewan Donald

#343: Ewan MacFarlane

#344: Ethan Loch

#345: Don Paterson

#346: Addie Brik

#347: Sam Stopford

#348: Mull Historical Society

#349: Josie Long

#350: Hifi Sean & David McAlmont

