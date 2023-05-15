All Sections
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky

The Scotsman Sessions: links to numbers 1-350

The Scotsman Sessions are video performances recorded by Scottish artists and introduced by Scotsman critics. Below you can find links to the first 350 sessions

By Roger Cox
Published 10th Jun 2020, 21:18 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 18:08 BST
Just a few of the artists who have performed Scotsman SessionsJust a few of the artists who have performed Scotsman Sessions
Just a few of the artists who have performed Scotsman Sessions

The Scotsman Sessions were born out of necessity. By the middle of March 2020, with theatres and music venues about to go dark for the foreseeable future, it was clear that the Scotsman's arts team was going to have to work in a different way; if there were no longer any live performances to write about, we decided, we would just have to commission video performances from some of the people we'd been planning to cover and write about those instead. Our last reviews of live events appeared in The Scotsman on Monday 16 March. Then, on Friday 20 March, we released our first four Scotsman Sessions on scotsman.com.

From her back garden in Pathhead, Midlothian, Karine Polwart sent us an extract from her acclaimed show Wind Resistance which had been about to open at the Royal Lyceum in Edinburgh; Johnny Lynch, better known as Pictish Trail, sent us an acoustic version of his new single Double Sided from his seaside studio on the Isle of Eigg; BBC SSO violinist Alastair Savage recorded a stunning rendition of A Man's a Man at his kitchen table in Glasgow; and harpist Esther Swift sent us a brand new song called This Space from her living room in Edinburgh. Each of these films appeared on scotsman.com alongside a short essay by one of our writers – miniature programme notes for miniature performances.

Almost three years later, the sessions have long-since taken on a life of their own. Filmed in locations all over Scotland, and spanning music, theatre, dance, poetry and comedy, they have been better than we could possibly have imagined. For the first few months, artists were mostly confined to their homes and gardens, so the films we received reflected this. Gradually, however, as lockdown restrictions were relaxed, people started venturing further afield: Sorren Maclean and Hannah Fisher shot their film in a spectacular seaside location on the Isle of Mull; Scottish Chamber Orchestra cellist Su-a Lee played Dvořák accompanied by birds in a forest in Strathspey; and singer and multi-instrumentalist Be Charlotte performed her new single Lights Off beside beside the reservoir in Monikie Country Park near Dundee.

Up until the summer of 2021 we published four Scotsman Sessions every week, but then, as things began to open up and our critics were able to start reviewing live shows again, we scaled that back, and we now publish one session per week. As we release our 350th session, we would like to say a huge and heartfelt thank you to all the amazing artists who have collaborated with us so far; thank you to our brilliant writers for adapting so quickly and creatively to a new way of working; thank you to the head of our audio-visual department, Andy O'Brien, for uploading all the films; and thank you to all the Scotsman readers who have tuned in to the sessions so far, and made for such a supportive and enthusiastic audience. – Roger Cox, arts editor

Scotsman Sessions, numbers 1-350

#1: Pictish Trail

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-1-pictish-trail-2503694

#2: Alastair Savage

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-2-alastair-savage-2503764

#3: Esther Swift

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-3-esther-swift-2503790

#4: Karine Polwart

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-4-karine-polwart-2503833

#5: Stuart Hepburn

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-5-stuart-hepburn-2515210

#6: Roddy Woomble

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-6-roddy-woomble-2515651

#7: Roseanne Watt

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/books/scotsman-sessions-7-roseanne-watt-2518408

#8: Katherine Bryan

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-8-katherine-bryan-2520263

#9: Lomond Campbell

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-9-lomond-campbell-2523562

#10: Tom McGovern

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-10-tom-mcgovern-2525863

#11: Andrew Greig

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/books/scotsman-sessions-11-andrew-greig-2529255

#12: Katherine Wren

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-12-katherine-wren-2529260

#13: Stina Tweeddale

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-13-stina-tweeddale-2532286

#14: Maximiliano Martin

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-14-maximiliano-martin-2533663

#15: Oliver Emanuel, Kirsty Findlay and Gareth Williams

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-15-oliver-emanuel-kirsty-findlay-and-gareth-williams-2535813

#16: Dean Owens

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-16-dean-owens-2536004

#17: Cillian Ó Ceallacháin

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-17-cillian-o-ceallachain-2540559

#18: James Yorkston

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-18-james-yorkston-2540616

#19: Amanda Wright and Louise Ludgate

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-19-amanda-wright-and-louise-ludgate-2542382

#20: Marjolein Robertson

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-20-marjolein-robertson-2542392

#21: Siobhan Wilson

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-21-siobhan-wilson-2545042

#22: Eve Mutso

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-22-eve-mutso-2545141

#23: Justin Currie

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-23-justin-currie-2546626

#24: Janette Foggo

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-24-janette-foggo-2549659

#25: Emma Pollock

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-25-emma-pollock-2621887

#26: Pekka Kuusisto

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-26-pekka-kuusisto-2623076

#27: Mike Vass

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-27-mike-vass-2677030

#28: Anna Russell-Martin

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-28-anna-russell-martin-2679525

#29: Carla J Easton

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-29-carla-j-easton-2845261

#30: Susan Tomes

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-30-susan-tomes-2845266

#31: Christopher KC

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-31-christopher-kc-2847743

#32: Barrie Hunter

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-32-barrie-hunter-2847752

#33: Sam McTrusty

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-33-sam-mctrusty-2852626

#34: Sorren Maclean and Hannah Fisher

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-34-sorren-maclean-and-hannah-fisher-2852629

#35: John Michie

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-35-john-michie-2855455

#36: Iona Fyfe

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-36-iona-fyfe-2855458

#37: Michael Pedersen

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/books/scotsman-sessions-37-michael-pedersen-2860001

#38: Robert Robertson

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-38-robert-robertson-2861336

#39: C Duncan

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-39-c-duncan-2861328

#40: Kirsty Stuart

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-40-kirsty-stuart-2862801

#41: Jane Atkins

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-41-jane-atkins-2866718

#42: Lavinia Blackwall

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-42-lavinia-blackwall-2866726

#43: Fergus McCreadie

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-43-fergus-mccreadie-2866741

#44: Stephen Clyde

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-44-stephen-clyde-2869574

#45: Erland Cooper

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-45-erland-cooper-2873902

#46: Daniel Keating Roberts

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-46-daniel-keating-roberts-2873916

#47: Genevieve Reeves, Glenda Gheller, Jessie Roberts-Smith, Johanna Wernmo, Kieran Brown, Luigi Nardone, Pauline Torzuoli, Solene Weinachter

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-47-genevieve-reeves-glenda-gheller-jessie-roberts-smith-johanna-wernmo-kieran-brown-luigi-nardone-pauline-torzuoli-solene-weinachter-2876701

#48: Nicole Cooper

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-48-nicole-cooper-2876739

#49: Beldina Odenyo Onassis

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-49-beldina-odenyo-onassis-2880949

#50: Jim Carruth

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/books/scotsman-sessions-50-jim-carruth-2880952

#51: Charlene Boyd & Keith Fleming

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-51-charlene-boyd-and-keith-fleming-2883566

#52: Errol White & Davina Givan

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-52-errol-white-davina-givan-2883571

#53: Su-a Lee

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-53-su-lee-2887788

#54: Tamzene

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-54-tamzene-2888980

#55: Duglas T Stewart

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-55-duglas-t-stewart-2890271

#56: Biff Smith

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-56-biff-smith-2890290

#57: Randolph’s Leap

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-57-randolphs-leap-2894514

#58: Susie McCabe

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-58-susie-mccabe-2894551

#59: Solareye

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-59-solareye-2897032

#60: Mara Menzies

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-60-mara-menzies-2897056

#61: Tenement & Temple

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-61-tenement-temple-2898085

#62: Jackie Kay

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/books/scotsman-sessions-62-jackie-kay-2898607

#63: Sean Shibe

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-63-sean-shibe-2903878

#64: Polly Frame

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-64-polly-frame-2903881

#65: Steven Osborne

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-65-steven-osborne-2908212

#66: Imogen Stirling

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/books/scotsman-sessions-66-imogen-stirling-2908216

#67: Robert Elkin

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-67-robert-elkin-2910983

#68: Ela Orleans

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-68-ela-orleans-2910991

#69: Rachel Jackson

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-69-rachel-jackson-2914880

#70: Rab Noakes

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-70-rab-noakes-2914883

#71: Warren McIntyre

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-71-warren-mcintyre-2917403

#72: Shona Reppe

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-72-shona-reppe-2917409

#73: Callum Easter

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-73-callum-easter-2921514

#74: Mele Broomes

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-74-mele-broomes-2921518

#75: Amy Matthews and Stuart McPherson

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-75-amy-matthews-and-stuart-mcpherson-2923969

#76: Itxaso Moreno

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-76-itxaso-moreno-2923985

#77: Kathleen Jamie

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/books/scotsman-sessions-77-kathleen-jamie-2927860

#78: James Grant & Ursula Grant

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-78-james-grant-ursula-grant-2927903

#79: Hanna Tuulikki

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-79-hanna-tuulikki-2930283

#80: Annie George

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-80-annie-george-2930346

#81: Barbara Dickson

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-81-barbara-dickson-2934861

#82: Daniel Navarro Lorenzo

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-82-daniel-navarro-lorenzo-2935904

#83: Djordje Gajic and Andrea Gajic

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-83-djordje-gajic-and-andrea-gajic-2936008

#84: Elspeth Turner and Evie Waddell

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-84-elspeth-turner-and-evie-waddell-2936606

#85: Stuart Ramage

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-85-stuart-ramage-2939494

#86: Kapil Seshasayee and Edwin McLachlan

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-86-kapil-seshasayee-and-edwin-mclachlan-2940455

#87: Maxim Emelyanychev and Nikita Naumov

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-87-maxim-emelyanychev-and-nikita-naumov-2941949

#88: Jo Clifford

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-88-jo-clifford-2943265

#89: John Butt

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-89-john-butt-2947866

#90: Hamish Napier

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-90-hamish-napier-2948662

#91: Be Charlotte

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-91-be-charlotte-2948685

#92: Nicola Roy

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-92-nicola-roy-2949919

#93: Kev Sherry

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-93-kev-sherry-2954327

#94: Kirsty Law

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-94-kirsty-law-2955120

#95: Hannah Jarrett-Scott and Christina Gordon

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-95-hannah-jarrett-scott-and-christina-gordon-2956308

#96: Keir McAllister

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-96-keir-mcallister-2956390

#97: Georgia Cécile & Fraser Urquhart

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-97-georgia-cecile-fraser-urquhart-2958787

#98: Adam Stafford

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-98-adam-stafford-2959461

#99: Matthew Zajac

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-99-matthew-zajac-2959938

#100: KT Tunstall

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-100-kt-tunstall-2960028

#101: Tam Dean Burn

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-101-tam-dean-burn-2967006

#102: Roseanne Reid

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-102-roseanne-reid-2967146

#103: Suzanne Butler and Sandy Butler

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-103-suzanne-butler-and-sandy-butler-2967515

#104: Brian Kellock

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-104-brian-kellock-2967607

#105: Miaoux Miaoux

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-105-miaoux-miaoux-2974333

#106: Dávur Juul Magnussen

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-106-davur-juul-magnussen-2974365

#107: Zoe Graham

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-107-zoe-graham-2975717

#108: Pierce Reid and Matthew McVarish

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-108-pierce-reid-and-matthew-mcvarish-2975730

#109: Martha Healy

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-109-martha-healy-2981617

#110: Kim Allan, Rehanna Macdonald, Ewan Somers and Betty Valencia

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-110-kim-allan-rehanna-macdonald-ewan-somers-and-betty-valencia-2982219

#111: Mairi Campbell

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-111-mairi-campbell-2982953

#112: Charlie Clark

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-112-charlie-clark-2983020

#113: Robert Crawford

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/books/scotsman-sessions-113-robert-crawford-2987484

#114: Susan Riddell

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-114-susan-riddell-2988397

#115: Suzanne Bonnar

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-115-suzanne-bonnar-2989453

#116: Jennifer Black, Andy Clark, Ali Craig, Tam Dean Burn, Kim Gerard, Sophia McLean and Gerry Mulgrew

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-116-jennifer-black-andy-clark-ali-craig-tam-dean-burn-kim-gerard-sophia-mclean-and-gerry-mulgrew-2989763

#117: Jonnie Common

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-117-jonnie-common-2996736

#118: Union of Knives & Helen Marnie

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-118-union-knives-helen-marnie-2996814

#119: Curious Seed

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-119-curious-seed-2996930

#120: Kirsty Findlay and Bethany Tennick

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-120-kirsty-findlay-and-bethany-tennick-2997015

#121: Lotos

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-121-lotos-3002083

#122: Ashley Storrie and Janey Godley

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-122-ashley-storrie-and-janey-godley-3002334

#123: Abigail Young and Balázs Renczés

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-123-abigail-young-and-balazs-renczes-3002376

#124: Emma McCaffrey and Gill Robertson

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-124-emma-mccaffrey-and-gill-robertson-3003589

#125: The Maxwell Quartet

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-125-maxwell-quartet-3004972

#126: Andrew Wasylyk

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-126-andrew-wasylyk-3004995

#127: Sean Hay and Keith Fleming

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-127-sean-hay-and-keith-fleming-3006107

#128: Cloth

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-128-cloth-3006136

#129: Wendy Wason

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-129-wendy-wason-3016156

#130: Maeve Gilchrist

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-130-maeve-gilchrist-3016337

#131: Future Get Down

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-131-future-get-down-3018495

#132: Andy Cannon

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-132-andy-cannon-3018701

#133: Leyla Josephine

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/books/scotsman-sessions-133-leyla-josephine-3024154

#134: Amelia Bayler

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-134-amelia-bayler-3025130

#135: Norman Mackay

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-135-norman-mackay-3025511

#136: Robert Softley Gale

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-136-robert-softley-gale-3026005

#137: Man of Moon

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-137-man-moon-3031008

#138: Leo Kearse

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-138-leo-kearse-3031715

#139: Dritan Kastrati

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-139-dritan-kastrati-3033752

#140: Savourna Stevenson

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-140-savourna-stevenson-3034427

#141: Conscious Route & True Note

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-141-conscious-route-true-note-3039089

#142: Fraser Fifield

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-142-fraser-fifield-3039095

#143: Hannah Lavery

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-143-hannah-lavery-3041595

#144: William Conway

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-144-william-conway-3041646

#145: Lizabett Russo

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-145-lizabett-russo-3046408

#146: Rosie Bans

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-146-rosie-bans-3046480

#147: Robert Alan Jamieson

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/books/scotsman-sessions-147-robert-alan-jamieson-3047799

#148: Sita Pieraccini

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-148-sita-pieraccini-3048283

#149: Jamie Sutherland

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-149-jamie-sutherland-3053794

#150: Amy Macdonald

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-150-amy-macdonald-3054743

#151: Ali Affleck & Lorenzo Cortes

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-151-ali-affleck-lorenzo-cortes-3056687

#152: Leah Byrne, Ewan Donald, Anne Kidd, Irene Macdougall, Bailey Newsome, Ann Louise Ross, Emily Winter

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-152-leah-byrne-ewan-donald-anne-kidd-irene-macdougall-bailey-newsome-ann-louise-ross-emily-winter-3057025

#153: Iklan featuring Law Holt

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-153-iklan-featuring-law-holt-3062356

#154: Big Fat Panda

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-154-big-fat-panda-3064265

#155: Ron Jappy

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-155-ron-jappy-3064739

#156: Kim Gerrard, Beth Marshall and Catherine King

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-156-kim-gerrard-beth-marshall-and-catherine-king-3064805

#157: Calum Huggan

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-157-calum-huggan-3070776

#158: Jared Celosse

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-158-jared-celosse-3070787

#159: Sophie Martin

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-159-sophie-martin-3071797

#160: Crawford Logan, Nicola Roy, Eva Traynor, Brian James O’Sullivan, Belle Jones, Steven McNicoll and Saskia Ashdown

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-160-crawford-logan-nicola-roy-eva-traynor-brian-james-osullivan-belle-jones-steven-mcnicoll-and-saskia-ashdown-3072300

#161: Constant Follower

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-161-constant-follower-3083929

#162: John Alexander

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-162-john-alexander-3085184

#163: Mike Clerk

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-163-mike-clerk-3087813

#164: Jessica Hardwick

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-164-jessica-hardwick-3089103

#165: Jen Athan

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-165-jen-athan-3093588

#166: Dick Lee

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-166-dick-lee-3093614

#167: David Rankine and Fiona Wood

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-167-david-rankine-and-fiona-wood-3101432

#168: Crawford Mack and Luke Maher

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-168-crawford-mack-and-luke-maher-3098659

#169: Madrigirls

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-169-madrigirls-3106106

#170: Brian Johnstone

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/books/scotsman-sessions-170-brian-johnstone-3107585

#171: Blythe Jandoo

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-171-blythe-jandoo-3108982

#172: Aidan O'Rourke

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-172-aidan-orourke-3108983

#173: Tommy Danbury

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-173-tommy-danbury-3113866

#174: Bow Anderson

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-174-bow-anderson-3113888

#175: Colin Macleod

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-175-colin-macleod-3118080

#176: Alan Bissett

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-176-alan-bissett-3116749

#177: Kim Edgar

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-177-kim-edgar-3121293

#178: The Fratellis

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-178-fratellis-3124827

#179: Kerri Watt

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-179-kerri-watt-3123356

#180: Hamshya Rajkumar

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-180-hamshya-rajkumar-3124831

#181: Mungo's Hi Fi & Cian Finn

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-181-mungos-hi-fi-cian-finn-3131034

#182: Jack Cochrane

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-182-jack-cochrane-3131038

#183: Alycia Pirmohamed

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/books/scotsman-sessions-183-alycia-pirmohamed-3131046

#184: Joyce Falconer, Andy Clark & Nicola Roy

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-184-joyce-falconer-andy-clark-nicola-roy-3132393

#185: Kyle Falconer

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-185-kyle-falconer-3138385

#186: Sofia Ros

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-186-sofia-ros-3139791

#187: Xan Tyler

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-187-xan-tyler-3139803

#188: Jenny Lindsay

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/books/the-scotsman-sessions-188-jenny-lindsay-3139814

#189: Mogwai

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-189-mogwai-3144719

#190: Imtiaz Dharker

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/books/the-scotsman-sessions-190-imtiaz-dharker-3146145

#191: John Mulhearn

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-191-john-mulhearn-3146151

#192: Karen Dunbar

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/the-scotsman-sessions-192-karen-dunbar-3147423

#193: Adriana Spina

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-193-adriana-spina-3152355

#194: Stephen Buchanan

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/the-scotsman-sessions-194-stephen-buchanan-3153857

#195: Nathan Evans

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-195-nathan-evans-3153864

#196: Amy Lennox and Meghan Tyler

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/the-scotsman-sessions-196-amy-lennox-and-meghan-tyler-3155294

#197: Becci Wallace

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-197-becci-wallace-3159943

#198: Rosie Nimmo

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-198-rosie-nimmo-3160036

#199: Edvard Adde

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-199-edvard-adde-3160133

#200: Alexander McCall Smith

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/books/the-scotsman-sessions-200-alexander-mccall-smith-3161204

#201: Rachel Walker

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-201-rachel-walker-3166300

#202: Shaun Stickland

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/the-scotsman-sessions-202-shaun-stickland-3166678

#203: DopeSickFly

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-203-dopesickfly-3170344

#204: Gerda Stevenson

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/the-scotsman-sessions-204-gerda-stevenson-3171119

#205: Tam Killean

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-205-tam-killean-3176228

#206: Philip Higham

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-206-philip-higham-3176242

#207: MALKA

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-207-malka-3178645

#208: Andy Clark

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/the-scotsman-sessions-208-andy-clark-3179259

#209: Louise Quinn

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-209-louise-quinn-3184294

#210: Stephen McLaren

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-210-stephen-mclaren-3184296

#211: Solène Weinachter

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/the-scotsman-sessions-211-solene-weinachter-3185771

#212: Mori Christian

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/the-scotsman-sessions-212-mori-christian-3185797

#213: Beth Malcolm

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-213-beth-malcolm-3189489

#214: Christopher Gough

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-214-christopher-gough-3189508

#215: PRIME

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/the-scotsman-sessions-215-prime-3192156

#216: Hamish Hawk

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-216-hamish-hawk-3192223

#217: Fraser Bruce

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-217-fraser-bruce-3200269

#218: Angelica Mode

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-218-angelica-mode-3200426

#219: Bella

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-219-bella-3201570

#220: Lois Chimimba

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/the-scotsman-sessions-220-lois-chimimba-3201595

#221: Christine Bovill & Simon Wallace

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-221-christine-bovill-simon-wallace-3209621

#222: Adrian Crowley

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-222-adrian-crowley-3209629

#223: Willie Campbell

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-223-willie-campbell-3210975

#224: Anna Russell-Martin

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/the-scotsman-sessions-224-anna-russell-martin-3211023

#225: HYYTS

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-225-hyyts-3217315

#226: Ainsley Hamill and Malcolm Lindsay

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-226-ainsley-hamill-and-malcolm-lindsay-3217417

#227: Colin Bramwell

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/books/the-scotsman-sessions-227-colin-bramwell-3219381

#228: Molly Isabella Bryson, Hanna Clark, Morven MacDonald, Gregor McMillan, Brooke Tennant, Orla Russell and Rosie Mackay

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/the-scotsman-sessions-228-molly-isabella-bryson-hanna-clark-morven-macdonald-gregor-mcmillan-brooke-tennant-orla-russell-and-rosie-mackay-3219807

#229: Mason Hill

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-229-mason-hill-3225426

#230: Sezar Alkassab

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/the-scotsman-sessions-230-sezar-alkassab-3226694

#231: Molly Linen

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-231-molly-linen-3226746

#232: Len Pennie

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/books/the-scotsman-sessions-232-len-pennie-3227085

#233: Scott Dickinson and Susan Frank

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-233-scott-dickinson-and-susan-frank-3233423

#234: Ray Bradshaw

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/the-scotsman-sessions-234-ray-bradshaw-3233833

#235: Midnight Ambulance

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-235-midnight-ambulance-3235748

#236: Kenny Boyle

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/the-scotsman-sessions-236-kenny-boyle-3236295

#237: Stephanie Cheape

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-237-stephanie-cheape-3241760

#238: Ian Bruce

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-238-ian-bruce-3241777

#239: Greg Powrie

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/the-scotsman-sessions-239-greg-powrie-3243751

#240: Del Amitri

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-240-del-amitri-3243819

#241: Faodail

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-241-faodail-3249310

#242: James Allan

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-242-james-allan-3249847

#243: Aileen Ballantyne

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/books/the-scotsman-sessions-243-aileen-ballantyne-3251726

#244: Dawn Sievewright and John McLarnon

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-244-dawn-sievewright-and-john-mclarnon-3252400

#245: Tom Pow

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/books/the-scotsman-sessions-245-tom-pow-3257062

#246: Daisy Chute with Midori Jaeger

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-246-daisy-chute-with-midori-jaeger-3257275

#247: Louise Goodwin

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-247-louise-goodwin-3260530

#248: Reuben Joseph

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-248-reuben-joseph-3260736

#249: Sarah-Jane Summers & Juhani Silvola

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-249-sarah-jane-summers-juhani-silvola-3266109

#250: Sharleen Spiteri & Tony McGovern

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-250-sharleen-spiteri-tony-mcgovern-3267181

#251: Dylan Fraser

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-251-dylan-fraser-3269151

#252: Tiana Milne-Wilson

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/the-scotsman-sessions-252-tiana-milne-wilson-3269568

#253: Nikita Lukinov

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-253-nikita-lukinov-3274404

#254: Ransom FA

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-254-ransom-fa-3275614

#255: Bill Paterson

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/the-scotsman-sessions-255-bill-paterson-3277646

#256: Joseph Malik and Chris Grieve

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-256-joseph-malik-and-chris-grieve-3282166

#257: Calum Mason

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-257-calum-mason-3283184

#258: Richard Price

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/books/the-scotsman-sessions-258-richard-price-3284441

#259: The Countess of Fife

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-259-the-countess-of-fife-3305597

#260: Jamie MacDonald

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/the-scotsman-sessions-260-jamie-macdonald-3306470

#261: Brian James O'Sullivan

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/the-scotsman-sessions-261-brian-james-osullivan-3308939

#262: Adam Holmes

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-262-adam-holmes-3315965

#263: Andrew Forbes

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-263-andrew-forbes-3316009

#264: Colin McCredie and Ali Watt

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/the-scotsman-sessions-264-colin-mccredie-and-ali-watt-3319278

#265: Dot Allison

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-265-dot-allison-3324486

#266: Swim School

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-266-swim-school-3328310

#267: Harry Josephine Giles

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/books/the-scotsman-sessions-267-harry-josephine-giles-3328515

#268: Màiri Chaimbeul

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-268-mairi-chaimbeul-3334004

#269: Alan Steele

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/the-scotsman-sessions-269-alan-steele-3335519

#270: Alex Rex

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-270-alex-rex-3336210

#271: Jeshua

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-271-jeshua-3342110

#272: Hebba Benyaghla

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-272-hebba-benyaghla-3343925

#273: Marcas Mac an Tuairneir

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/books/the-scotsman-sessions-273-marcas-mac-an-tuairneir-3344228

#274: Phil Campbell & Chris Russell

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-274-phil-campbell-chris-russell-3350007

#275: Alex McCartney

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-275-alex-mccartney-3351551

#276: Julia Taudevin

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/the-scotsman-sessions-276-julia-taudevin-3352705

#277: Colin Hay

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-277-colin-hay-3358456

#278: Elena Fischer-Dieskau

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-278-elena-fischer-dieskau-3361317

#279: George Gunn

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/books/the-scotsman-sessions-279-george-gunn-3361381

#280: Rebecca Vasmant and Emilie Boyd

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-280-rebecca-vasmant-and-emilie-boyd-3368273

#281: Hollie McNish

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/books/the-scotsman-sessions-281-hollie-mcnish-3368325

#282: Sandy Grierson

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/the-scotsman-sessions-282-sandy-grierson-3370150

#283: Tommy Smith

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-283-tommy-smith-3377047

#284: Foy Vance with Seán Óg Graham

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-284-foy-vance-with-sean-og-graham-3384692

#285: Blue Violet

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-285-blue-violet-3391133

#286: Des Dillon

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-285-blue-violet-3391133

#287: Simon Thacker

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-287-simon-thacker-3409700

#288: Andrew J Brooks

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-288-andrew-j-brooks-3418164

#289: Bemz featuring ID

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-289-bemz-featuring-id-3418287

#290: Alicia McKenzie

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/the-scotsman-sessions-290-alicia-mckenzie-3434258

#291: Wyndow

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-291-wyndow-3443376

#292: Ryan Corbett

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-292-ryan-corbett-3450792

#293: Dumfries and Galloway Dance

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/the-scotsman-sessions-293-dumfries-and-galloway-dance-3460723

#294: Neil John Gibson

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/the-scotsman-sessions-294-neil-john-gibson-3470478

#295: Amy Duncan

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-295-amy-duncan-3480173

#296: Dylan John Thomas

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-296-dylan-john-thomas-3489440

#297: Admiral Fallow

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-297-admiral-fallow-3494762

#298: Matt Winning

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/the-scotsman-sessions-298-matt-winning-3515032

#299: Hen Hoose featuring Susan Bear and Karine Polwart

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-299-hen-hoose-featuring-susan-bear-and-karine-polwart-3524454

#300: Edwyn Collins and Carwyn Ellis

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-300-edwyn-collins-and-carwyn-ellis-3534756

#301: Talisk

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-301-talisk-3543202

#302: An Dannsa Dub

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-302-an-dannsa-dub-3551788

#303: Patrick Wallace

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/the-scotsman-sessions-303-patrick-wallace-3560004

#304: Annie Booth

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-304-annie-booth-3563948

#305: André Cebrián

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-305-andre-cebrian-3581422

#306: Billy Letford

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/books/the-scotsman-sessions-306-billy-letford-3596327

#307: Luke La Volpe

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-307-luke-la-volpe-3605139

#308: Dlú

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-308-dlu-3615400

#309: Jill Lorean

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-308-dlu-3615400

#310: Savourna Stevenson and Steve Kettley

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-310-savourna-stevenson-and-steve-kettley-3632093

#311: Daytime TV

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-311-daytime-tv-3632384

#312: Catherine Bisset

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/the-scotsman-sessions-312-catherine-bisset-3643386

#313: Arun Sood, Alastair Smith & Fergus MacDonald

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-313-arun-sood-alastair-smith-fergus-macdonald-3643486

#314: racecar

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-314-racecar-3669989

#315: Heidi Talbot with Innes White

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-315-heidi-talbot-with-innes-white-3681283

#316: Rudi Zygadlo

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-316-rudi-zygadlo-3691513

#317: Walt Disco

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-317-walt-disco-3701944

#318: Mother Night

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-318-mother-night-3707516

#319: Finola Scott

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/books/the-scotsman-sessions-319-finola-scott-3718137

#320: Gordon McIntyre

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-320-gordon-mcintyre-3724968

#321: The Eves

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-321-the-eves-3733974

#322: Chloe-Ann Tylor

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/the-scotsman-sessions-322-chloe-ann-tylor-3741733

#323: Nicole Cassandra Smit with Toby Mottorshead

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-323-nicole-cassandra-smit-with-toby-mottorshead-3747371

#324: Dictator

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-324-dictator-3775118

#325: Jill Jackson

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-325-jill-jackson-3783019

#326: Monica Queen with Johnny Smillie and Rory McGregor

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-326-monica-queen-with-johnny-smillie-and-rory-mcgregor-3791357

#327: Bee Asha Singh

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-327-bee-asha-singh-3799607

#328: Morgan Szymanski and Tommy Perman

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-328-morgan-szymanski-and-tommy-perman-3809356

#329: Maranta

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-329-maranta-3825451

#330: iBrina with Nathan Somevi

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-330-ibrina-with-nathan-somevi-3835368

#331: Studio Kind of Green with Maya Walton

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-331-studio-kind-of-green-with-maya-walton-3844721

#332: Lizzie Reid

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-332-lizzie-reid-3852245

#333: Lomond Campbell

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-333-lomond-campbell-3861337

#334: Poster Paints

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-334-poster-paints-3870016

#335: Blythe Jandoo

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/the-scotsman-sessions-335-blythe-jandoo-3876079

#336: Blew the Veils

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-336-blew-the-veils-3877224

#337: Neev

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-337-neev-3895623

#338: Fearghas Kelly

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/the-scotsman-sessions-338-fearghas-kelly-3903500

#339: Doghouse Roses

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-339-doghouse-roses-3909913

#340: Kapil Seshasayee with Edwin Stewart McLachlan

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-340-kapil-seshasayee-with-edwin-stewart-mclachlan-3922200

#341: Katie Gregson-MacLeod

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-341-katie-gregson-macleod-3931083

#342: Ewan Donald

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/the-scotsman-sessions-342-ewan-donald-3936690

#343: Ewan MacFarlane

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-343-ewan-macfarlane-3945198

#344: Ethan Loch

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-344-ethan-loch-3954521

#345: Don Paterson

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/books/the-scotsman-sessions-345-don-paterson-3973455

#346: Addie Brik

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-346-addie-brik-3983517

#347: Sam Stopford

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/the-scotsman-sessions-347-sam-stopford-3993484

#348: Mull Historical Society

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-348-mull-historical-society-4000222

#349: Josie Long

https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/the-scotsman-sessions-349-josie-long-4009408

#350: Hifi Sean & David McAlmont

https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-350-hifi-sean-david-mcalmont-4018215

