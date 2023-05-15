The Scotsman Sessions: links to numbers 1-350

The Scotsman Sessions were born out of necessity. By the middle of March 2020, with theatres and music venues about to go dark for the foreseeable future, it was clear that the Scotsman's arts team was going to have to work in a different way; if there were no longer any live performances to write about, we decided, we would just have to commission video performances from some of the people we'd been planning to cover and write about those instead. Our last reviews of live events appeared in The Scotsman on Monday 16 March. Then, on Friday 20 March, we released our first four Scotsman Sessions on scotsman.com.
From her back garden in Pathhead, Midlothian, Karine Polwart sent us an extract from her acclaimed show Wind Resistance which had been about to open at the Royal Lyceum in Edinburgh; Johnny Lynch, better known as Pictish Trail, sent us an acoustic version of his new single Double Sided from his seaside studio on the Isle of Eigg; BBC SSO violinist Alastair Savage recorded a stunning rendition of A Man's a Man at his kitchen table in Glasgow; and harpist Esther Swift sent us a brand new song called This Space from her living room in Edinburgh. Each of these films appeared on scotsman.com alongside a short essay by one of our writers – miniature programme notes for miniature performances.
Almost three years later, the sessions have long-since taken on a life of their own. Filmed in locations all over Scotland, and spanning music, theatre, dance, poetry and comedy, they have been better than we could possibly have imagined. For the first few months, artists were mostly confined to their homes and gardens, so the films we received reflected this. Gradually, however, as lockdown restrictions were relaxed, people started venturing further afield: Sorren Maclean and Hannah Fisher shot their film in a spectacular seaside location on the Isle of Mull; Scottish Chamber Orchestra cellist Su-a Lee played Dvořák accompanied by birds in a forest in Strathspey; and singer and multi-instrumentalist Be Charlotte performed her new single Lights Off beside beside the reservoir in Monikie Country Park near Dundee.
Up until the summer of 2021 we published four Scotsman Sessions every week, but then, as things began to open up and our critics were able to start reviewing live shows again, we scaled that back, and we now publish one session per week. As we release our 350th session, we would like to say a huge and heartfelt thank you to all the amazing artists who have collaborated with us so far; thank you to our brilliant writers for adapting so quickly and creatively to a new way of working; thank you to the head of our audio-visual department, Andy O'Brien, for uploading all the films; and thank you to all the Scotsman readers who have tuned in to the sessions so far, and made for such a supportive and enthusiastic audience. – Roger Cox, arts editor
Scotsman Sessions, numbers 1-350
#1: Pictish Trail
#2: Alastair Savage
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-2-alastair-savage-2503764
#3: Esther Swift
#4: Karine Polwart
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-4-karine-polwart-2503833
#5: Stuart Hepburn
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-5-stuart-hepburn-2515210
#6: Roddy Woomble
#7: Roseanne Watt
#8: Katherine Bryan
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-8-katherine-bryan-2520263
#9: Lomond Campbell
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-9-lomond-campbell-2523562
#10: Tom McGovern
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-10-tom-mcgovern-2525863
#11: Andrew Greig
#12: Katherine Wren
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-12-katherine-wren-2529260
#13: Stina Tweeddale
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-13-stina-tweeddale-2532286
#14: Maximiliano Martin
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-14-maximiliano-martin-2533663
#15: Oliver Emanuel, Kirsty Findlay and Gareth Williams
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-15-oliver-emanuel-kirsty-findlay-and-gareth-williams-2535813
#16: Dean Owens
#17: Cillian Ó Ceallacháin
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-17-cillian-o-ceallachain-2540559
#18: James Yorkston
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-18-james-yorkston-2540616
#19: Amanda Wright and Louise Ludgate
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-19-amanda-wright-and-louise-ludgate-2542382
#20: Marjolein Robertson
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-20-marjolein-robertson-2542392
#21: Siobhan Wilson
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-21-siobhan-wilson-2545042
#22: Eve Mutso
#23: Justin Currie
#24: Janette Foggo
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-24-janette-foggo-2549659
#25: Emma Pollock
#26: Pekka Kuusisto
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-26-pekka-kuusisto-2623076
#27: Mike Vass
#28: Anna Russell-Martin
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-28-anna-russell-martin-2679525
#29: Carla J Easton
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-29-carla-j-easton-2845261
#30: Susan Tomes
#31: Christopher KC
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-31-christopher-kc-2847743
#32: Barrie Hunter
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-32-barrie-hunter-2847752
#33: Sam McTrusty
#34: Sorren Maclean and Hannah Fisher
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-34-sorren-maclean-and-hannah-fisher-2852629
#35: John Michie
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-35-john-michie-2855455
#36: Iona Fyfe
#37: Michael Pedersen
#38: Robert Robertson
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-38-robert-robertson-2861336
#39: C Duncan
#40: Kirsty Stuart
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-40-kirsty-stuart-2862801
#41: Jane Atkins
#42: Lavinia Blackwall
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-42-lavinia-blackwall-2866726
#43: Fergus McCreadie
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-43-fergus-mccreadie-2866741
#44: Stephen Clyde
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-44-stephen-clyde-2869574
#45: Erland Cooper
#46: Daniel Keating Roberts
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-46-daniel-keating-roberts-2873916
#47: Genevieve Reeves, Glenda Gheller, Jessie Roberts-Smith, Johanna Wernmo, Kieran Brown, Luigi Nardone, Pauline Torzuoli, Solene Weinachter
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-47-genevieve-reeves-glenda-gheller-jessie-roberts-smith-johanna-wernmo-kieran-brown-luigi-nardone-pauline-torzuoli-solene-weinachter-2876701
#48: Nicole Cooper
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-48-nicole-cooper-2876739
#49: Beldina Odenyo Onassis
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-49-beldina-odenyo-onassis-2880949
#50: Jim Carruth
#51: Charlene Boyd & Keith Fleming
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-51-charlene-boyd-and-keith-fleming-2883566
#52: Errol White & Davina Givan
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-52-errol-white-davina-givan-2883571
#53: Su-a Lee
#54: Tamzene
#55: Duglas T Stewart
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-55-duglas-t-stewart-2890271
#56: Biff Smith
#57: Randolph’s Leap
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-57-randolphs-leap-2894514
#58: Susie McCabe
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-58-susie-mccabe-2894551
#59: Solareye
#60: Mara Menzies
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-60-mara-menzies-2897056
#61: Tenement & Temple
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-61-tenement-temple-2898085
#62: Jackie Kay
#63: Sean Shibe
#64: Polly Frame
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-64-polly-frame-2903881
#65: Steven Osborne
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-65-steven-osborne-2908212
#66: Imogen Stirling
#67: Robert Elkin
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-67-robert-elkin-2910983
#68: Ela Orleans
#69: Rachel Jackson
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-69-rachel-jackson-2914880
#70: Rab Noakes
#71: Warren McIntyre
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-71-warren-mcintyre-2917403
#72: Shona Reppe
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-72-shona-reppe-2917409
#73: Callum Easter
#74: Mele Broomes
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-74-mele-broomes-2921518
#75: Amy Matthews and Stuart McPherson
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-75-amy-matthews-and-stuart-mcpherson-2923969
#76: Itxaso Moreno
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-76-itxaso-moreno-2923985
#77: Kathleen Jamie
#78: James Grant & Ursula Grant
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-78-james-grant-ursula-grant-2927903
#79: Hanna Tuulikki
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-79-hanna-tuulikki-2930283
#80: Annie George
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-80-annie-george-2930346
#81: Barbara Dickson
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-81-barbara-dickson-2934861
#82: Daniel Navarro Lorenzo
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-82-daniel-navarro-lorenzo-2935904
#83: Djordje Gajic and Andrea Gajic
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-83-djordje-gajic-and-andrea-gajic-2936008
#84: Elspeth Turner and Evie Waddell
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-84-elspeth-turner-and-evie-waddell-2936606
#85: Stuart Ramage
#86: Kapil Seshasayee and Edwin McLachlan
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-86-kapil-seshasayee-and-edwin-mclachlan-2940455
#87: Maxim Emelyanychev and Nikita Naumov
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-87-maxim-emelyanychev-and-nikita-naumov-2941949
#88: Jo Clifford
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-88-jo-clifford-2943265
#89: John Butt
#90: Hamish Napier
#91: Be Charlotte
#92: Nicola Roy
#93: Kev Sherry
#94: Kirsty Law
#95: Hannah Jarrett-Scott and Christina Gordon
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-95-hannah-jarrett-scott-and-christina-gordon-2956308
#96: Keir McAllister
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-96-keir-mcallister-2956390
#97: Georgia Cécile & Fraser Urquhart
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-97-georgia-cecile-fraser-urquhart-2958787
#98: Adam Stafford
#99: Matthew Zajac
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-99-matthew-zajac-2959938
#100: KT Tunstall
#101: Tam Dean Burn
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-101-tam-dean-burn-2967006
#102: Roseanne Reid
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-102-roseanne-reid-2967146
#103: Suzanne Butler and Sandy Butler
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-103-suzanne-butler-and-sandy-butler-2967515
#104: Brian Kellock
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-104-brian-kellock-2967607
#105: Miaoux Miaoux
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-105-miaoux-miaoux-2974333
#106: Dávur Juul Magnussen
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-106-davur-juul-magnussen-2974365
#107: Zoe Graham
#108: Pierce Reid and Matthew McVarish
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-108-pierce-reid-and-matthew-mcvarish-2975730
#109: Martha Healy
#110: Kim Allan, Rehanna Macdonald, Ewan Somers and Betty Valencia
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-110-kim-allan-rehanna-macdonald-ewan-somers-and-betty-valencia-2982219
#111: Mairi Campbell
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-111-mairi-campbell-2982953
#112: Charlie Clark
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-112-charlie-clark-2983020
#113: Robert Crawford
#114: Susan Riddell
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-114-susan-riddell-2988397
#115: Suzanne Bonnar
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-115-suzanne-bonnar-2989453
#116: Jennifer Black, Andy Clark, Ali Craig, Tam Dean Burn, Kim Gerard, Sophia McLean and Gerry Mulgrew
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-116-jennifer-black-andy-clark-ali-craig-tam-dean-burn-kim-gerard-sophia-mclean-and-gerry-mulgrew-2989763
#117: Jonnie Common
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-117-jonnie-common-2996736
#118: Union of Knives & Helen Marnie
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-118-union-knives-helen-marnie-2996814
#119: Curious Seed
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-119-curious-seed-2996930
#120: Kirsty Findlay and Bethany Tennick
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-120-kirsty-findlay-and-bethany-tennick-2997015
#121: Lotos
#122: Ashley Storrie and Janey Godley
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-122-ashley-storrie-and-janey-godley-3002334
#123: Abigail Young and Balázs Renczés
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-123-abigail-young-and-balazs-renczes-3002376
#124: Emma McCaffrey and Gill Robertson
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-124-emma-mccaffrey-and-gill-robertson-3003589
#125: The Maxwell Quartet
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-125-maxwell-quartet-3004972
#126: Andrew Wasylyk
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-126-andrew-wasylyk-3004995
#127: Sean Hay and Keith Fleming
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-127-sean-hay-and-keith-fleming-3006107
#128: Cloth
#129: Wendy Wason
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-129-wendy-wason-3016156
#130: Maeve Gilchrist
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-130-maeve-gilchrist-3016337
#131: Future Get Down
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-131-future-get-down-3018495
#132: Andy Cannon
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-132-andy-cannon-3018701
#133: Leyla Josephine
#134: Amelia Bayler
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-134-amelia-bayler-3025130
#135: Norman Mackay
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-135-norman-mackay-3025511
#136: Robert Softley Gale
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-136-robert-softley-gale-3026005
#137: Man of Moon
#138: Leo Kearse
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-138-leo-kearse-3031715
#139: Dritan Kastrati
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-139-dritan-kastrati-3033752
#140: Savourna Stevenson
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-140-savourna-stevenson-3034427
#141: Conscious Route & True Note
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-141-conscious-route-true-note-3039089
#142: Fraser Fifield
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-142-fraser-fifield-3039095
#143: Hannah Lavery
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-143-hannah-lavery-3041595
#144: William Conway
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-144-william-conway-3041646
#145: Lizabett Russo
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-145-lizabett-russo-3046408
#146: Rosie Bans
#147: Robert Alan Jamieson
#148: Sita Pieraccini
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-148-sita-pieraccini-3048283
#149: Jamie Sutherland
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-149-jamie-sutherland-3053794
#150: Amy Macdonald
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-150-amy-macdonald-3054743
#151: Ali Affleck & Lorenzo Cortes
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-151-ali-affleck-lorenzo-cortes-3056687
#152: Leah Byrne, Ewan Donald, Anne Kidd, Irene Macdougall, Bailey Newsome, Ann Louise Ross, Emily Winter
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-152-leah-byrne-ewan-donald-anne-kidd-irene-macdougall-bailey-newsome-ann-louise-ross-emily-winter-3057025
#153: Iklan featuring Law Holt
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-153-iklan-featuring-law-holt-3062356
#154: Big Fat Panda
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-154-big-fat-panda-3064265
#155: Ron Jappy
#156: Kim Gerrard, Beth Marshall and Catherine King
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-156-kim-gerrard-beth-marshall-and-catherine-king-3064805
#157: Calum Huggan
#158: Jared Celosse
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-158-jared-celosse-3070787
#159: Sophie Martin
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-159-sophie-martin-3071797
#160: Crawford Logan, Nicola Roy, Eva Traynor, Brian James O’Sullivan, Belle Jones, Steven McNicoll and Saskia Ashdown
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-160-crawford-logan-nicola-roy-eva-traynor-brian-james-osullivan-belle-jones-steven-mcnicoll-and-saskia-ashdown-3072300
#161: Constant Follower
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-161-constant-follower-3083929
#162: John Alexander
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-162-john-alexander-3085184
#163: Mike Clerk
#164: Jessica Hardwick
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-164-jessica-hardwick-3089103
#165: Jen Athan
#166: Dick Lee
#167: David Rankine and Fiona Wood
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-167-david-rankine-and-fiona-wood-3101432
#168: Crawford Mack and Luke Maher
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-168-crawford-mack-and-luke-maher-3098659
#169: Madrigirls
#170: Brian Johnstone
#171: Blythe Jandoo
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-171-blythe-jandoo-3108982
#172: Aidan O'Rourke
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-172-aidan-orourke-3108983
#173: Tommy Danbury
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-173-tommy-danbury-3113866
#174: Bow Anderson
#175: Colin Macleod
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-175-colin-macleod-3118080
#176: Alan Bissett
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-176-alan-bissett-3116749
#177: Kim Edgar
#178: The Fratellis
#179: Kerri Watt
#180: Hamshya Rajkumar
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-180-hamshya-rajkumar-3124831
#181: Mungo's Hi Fi & Cian Finn
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-181-mungos-hi-fi-cian-finn-3131034
#182: Jack Cochrane
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-182-jack-cochrane-3131038
#183: Alycia Pirmohamed
#184: Joyce Falconer, Andy Clark & Nicola Roy
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/scotsman-sessions-184-joyce-falconer-andy-clark-nicola-roy-3132393
#185: Kyle Falconer
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scotsman-sessions-185-kyle-falconer-3138385
#186: Sofia Ros
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-186-sofia-ros-3139791
#187: Xan Tyler
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-187-xan-tyler-3139803
#188: Jenny Lindsay
#189: Mogwai
#190: Imtiaz Dharker
#191: John Mulhearn
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-191-john-mulhearn-3146151
#192: Karen Dunbar
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/the-scotsman-sessions-192-karen-dunbar-3147423
#193: Adriana Spina
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-193-adriana-spina-3152355
#194: Stephen Buchanan
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/the-scotsman-sessions-194-stephen-buchanan-3153857
#195: Nathan Evans
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-195-nathan-evans-3153864
#196: Amy Lennox and Meghan Tyler
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/the-scotsman-sessions-196-amy-lennox-and-meghan-tyler-3155294
#197: Becci Wallace
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-197-becci-wallace-3159943
#198: Rosie Nimmo
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-198-rosie-nimmo-3160036
#199: Edvard Adde
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-199-edvard-adde-3160133
#200: Alexander McCall Smith
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/books/the-scotsman-sessions-200-alexander-mccall-smith-3161204
#201: Rachel Walker
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-201-rachel-walker-3166300
#202: Shaun Stickland
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/the-scotsman-sessions-202-shaun-stickland-3166678
#203: DopeSickFly
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-203-dopesickfly-3170344
#204: Gerda Stevenson
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/the-scotsman-sessions-204-gerda-stevenson-3171119
#205: Tam Killean
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-205-tam-killean-3176228
#206: Philip Higham
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-206-philip-higham-3176242
#207: MALKA
#208: Andy Clark
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/the-scotsman-sessions-208-andy-clark-3179259
#209: Louise Quinn
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-209-louise-quinn-3184294
#210: Stephen McLaren
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-210-stephen-mclaren-3184296
#211: Solène Weinachter
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/the-scotsman-sessions-211-solene-weinachter-3185771
#212: Mori Christian
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/the-scotsman-sessions-212-mori-christian-3185797
#213: Beth Malcolm
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-213-beth-malcolm-3189489
#214: Christopher Gough
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-214-christopher-gough-3189508
#215: PRIME
#216: Hamish Hawk
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-216-hamish-hawk-3192223
#217: Fraser Bruce
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-217-fraser-bruce-3200269
#218: Angelica Mode
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-218-angelica-mode-3200426
#219: Bella
#220: Lois Chimimba
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/the-scotsman-sessions-220-lois-chimimba-3201595
#221: Christine Bovill & Simon Wallace
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-221-christine-bovill-simon-wallace-3209621
#222: Adrian Crowley
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-222-adrian-crowley-3209629
#223: Willie Campbell
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-223-willie-campbell-3210975
#224: Anna Russell-Martin
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/the-scotsman-sessions-224-anna-russell-martin-3211023
#225: HYYTS
#226: Ainsley Hamill and Malcolm Lindsay
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-226-ainsley-hamill-and-malcolm-lindsay-3217417
#227: Colin Bramwell
#228: Molly Isabella Bryson, Hanna Clark, Morven MacDonald, Gregor McMillan, Brooke Tennant, Orla Russell and Rosie Mackay
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/the-scotsman-sessions-228-molly-isabella-bryson-hanna-clark-morven-macdonald-gregor-mcmillan-brooke-tennant-orla-russell-and-rosie-mackay-3219807
#229: Mason Hill
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-229-mason-hill-3225426
#230: Sezar Alkassab
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/the-scotsman-sessions-230-sezar-alkassab-3226694
#231: Molly Linen
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-231-molly-linen-3226746
#232: Len Pennie
#233: Scott Dickinson and Susan Frank
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-233-scott-dickinson-and-susan-frank-3233423
#234: Ray Bradshaw
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/the-scotsman-sessions-234-ray-bradshaw-3233833
#235: Midnight Ambulance
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-235-midnight-ambulance-3235748
#236: Kenny Boyle
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/the-scotsman-sessions-236-kenny-boyle-3236295
#237: Stephanie Cheape
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-237-stephanie-cheape-3241760
#238: Ian Bruce
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-238-ian-bruce-3241777
#239: Greg Powrie
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/the-scotsman-sessions-239-greg-powrie-3243751
#240: Del Amitri
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-240-del-amitri-3243819
#241: Faodail
#242: James Allan
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-242-james-allan-3249847
#243: Aileen Ballantyne
#244: Dawn Sievewright and John McLarnon
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-244-dawn-sievewright-and-john-mclarnon-3252400
#245: Tom Pow
#246: Daisy Chute with Midori Jaeger
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-246-daisy-chute-with-midori-jaeger-3257275
#247: Louise Goodwin
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-247-louise-goodwin-3260530
#248: Reuben Joseph
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-248-reuben-joseph-3260736
#249: Sarah-Jane Summers & Juhani Silvola
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-249-sarah-jane-summers-juhani-silvola-3266109
#250: Sharleen Spiteri & Tony McGovern
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-250-sharleen-spiteri-tony-mcgovern-3267181
#251: Dylan Fraser
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-251-dylan-fraser-3269151
#252: Tiana Milne-Wilson
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/the-scotsman-sessions-252-tiana-milne-wilson-3269568
#253: Nikita Lukinov
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-253-nikita-lukinov-3274404
#254: Ransom FA
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-254-ransom-fa-3275614
#255: Bill Paterson
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/the-scotsman-sessions-255-bill-paterson-3277646
#256: Joseph Malik and Chris Grieve
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-256-joseph-malik-and-chris-grieve-3282166
#257: Calum Mason
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-257-calum-mason-3283184
#258: Richard Price
#259: The Countess of Fife
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-259-the-countess-of-fife-3305597
#260: Jamie MacDonald
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/the-scotsman-sessions-260-jamie-macdonald-3306470
#261: Brian James O'Sullivan
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/the-scotsman-sessions-261-brian-james-osullivan-3308939
#262: Adam Holmes
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-262-adam-holmes-3315965
#263: Andrew Forbes
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-263-andrew-forbes-3316009
#264: Colin McCredie and Ali Watt
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/the-scotsman-sessions-264-colin-mccredie-and-ali-watt-3319278
#265: Dot Allison
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-265-dot-allison-3324486
#266: Swim School
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-266-swim-school-3328310
#267: Harry Josephine Giles
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/books/the-scotsman-sessions-267-harry-josephine-giles-3328515
#268: Màiri Chaimbeul
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-268-mairi-chaimbeul-3334004
#269: Alan Steele
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/the-scotsman-sessions-269-alan-steele-3335519
#270: Alex Rex
#271: Jeshua
#272: Hebba Benyaghla
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-272-hebba-benyaghla-3343925
#273: Marcas Mac an Tuairneir
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/books/the-scotsman-sessions-273-marcas-mac-an-tuairneir-3344228
#274: Phil Campbell & Chris Russell
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-274-phil-campbell-chris-russell-3350007
#275: Alex McCartney
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-275-alex-mccartney-3351551
#276: Julia Taudevin
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/the-scotsman-sessions-276-julia-taudevin-3352705
#277: Colin Hay
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-277-colin-hay-3358456
#278: Elena Fischer-Dieskau
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-278-elena-fischer-dieskau-3361317
#279: George Gunn
#280: Rebecca Vasmant and Emilie Boyd
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-280-rebecca-vasmant-and-emilie-boyd-3368273
#281: Hollie McNish
#282: Sandy Grierson
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/the-scotsman-sessions-282-sandy-grierson-3370150
#283: Tommy Smith
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-283-tommy-smith-3377047
#284: Foy Vance with Seán Óg Graham
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-284-foy-vance-with-sean-og-graham-3384692
#285: Blue Violet
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-285-blue-violet-3391133
#286: Des Dillon
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-285-blue-violet-3391133
#287: Simon Thacker
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-287-simon-thacker-3409700
#288: Andrew J Brooks
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-288-andrew-j-brooks-3418164
#289: Bemz featuring ID
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-289-bemz-featuring-id-3418287
#290: Alicia McKenzie
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/the-scotsman-sessions-290-alicia-mckenzie-3434258
#291: Wyndow
#292: Ryan Corbett
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-292-ryan-corbett-3450792
#293: Dumfries and Galloway Dance
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/the-scotsman-sessions-293-dumfries-and-galloway-dance-3460723
#294: Neil John Gibson
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/the-scotsman-sessions-294-neil-john-gibson-3470478
#295: Amy Duncan
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-295-amy-duncan-3480173
#296: Dylan John Thomas
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-296-dylan-john-thomas-3489440
#297: Admiral Fallow
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-297-admiral-fallow-3494762
#298: Matt Winning
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/the-scotsman-sessions-298-matt-winning-3515032
#299: Hen Hoose featuring Susan Bear and Karine Polwart
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-299-hen-hoose-featuring-susan-bear-and-karine-polwart-3524454
#300: Edwyn Collins and Carwyn Ellis
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-300-edwyn-collins-and-carwyn-ellis-3534756
#301: Talisk
#302: An Dannsa Dub
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-302-an-dannsa-dub-3551788
#303: Patrick Wallace
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/the-scotsman-sessions-303-patrick-wallace-3560004
#304: Annie Booth
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-304-annie-booth-3563948
#305: André Cebrián
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-305-andre-cebrian-3581422
#306: Billy Letford
#307: Luke La Volpe
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-307-luke-la-volpe-3605139
#308: Dlú
#309: Jill Lorean
#310: Savourna Stevenson and Steve Kettley
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-310-savourna-stevenson-and-steve-kettley-3632093
#311: Daytime TV
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-311-daytime-tv-3632384
#312: Catherine Bisset
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/the-scotsman-sessions-312-catherine-bisset-3643386
#313: Arun Sood, Alastair Smith & Fergus MacDonald
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-313-arun-sood-alastair-smith-fergus-macdonald-3643486
#314: racecar
#315: Heidi Talbot with Innes White
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-315-heidi-talbot-with-innes-white-3681283
#316: Rudi Zygadlo
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-316-rudi-zygadlo-3691513
#317: Walt Disco
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-317-walt-disco-3701944
#318: Mother Night
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-318-mother-night-3707516
#319: Finola Scott
#320: Gordon McIntyre
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-320-gordon-mcintyre-3724968
#321: The Eves
#322: Chloe-Ann Tylor
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/the-scotsman-sessions-322-chloe-ann-tylor-3741733
#323: Nicole Cassandra Smit with Toby Mottorshead
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-323-nicole-cassandra-smit-with-toby-mottorshead-3747371
#324: Dictator
#325: Jill Jackson
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-325-jill-jackson-3783019
#326: Monica Queen with Johnny Smillie and Rory McGregor
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-326-monica-queen-with-johnny-smillie-and-rory-mcgregor-3791357
#327: Bee Asha Singh
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-327-bee-asha-singh-3799607
#328: Morgan Szymanski and Tommy Perman
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-328-morgan-szymanski-and-tommy-perman-3809356
#329: Maranta
#330: iBrina with Nathan Somevi
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-330-ibrina-with-nathan-somevi-3835368
#331: Studio Kind of Green with Maya Walton
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-331-studio-kind-of-green-with-maya-walton-3844721
#332: Lizzie Reid
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-332-lizzie-reid-3852245
#333: Lomond Campbell
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-333-lomond-campbell-3861337
#334: Poster Paints
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-334-poster-paints-3870016
#335: Blythe Jandoo
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/the-scotsman-sessions-335-blythe-jandoo-3876079
#336: Blew the Veils
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-336-blew-the-veils-3877224
#337: Neev
#338: Fearghas Kelly
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/the-scotsman-sessions-338-fearghas-kelly-3903500
#339: Doghouse Roses
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-339-doghouse-roses-3909913
#340: Kapil Seshasayee with Edwin Stewart McLachlan
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-340-kapil-seshasayee-with-edwin-stewart-mclachlan-3922200
#341: Katie Gregson-MacLeod
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-341-katie-gregson-macleod-3931083
#342: Ewan Donald
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/the-scotsman-sessions-342-ewan-donald-3936690
#343: Ewan MacFarlane
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-343-ewan-macfarlane-3945198
#344: Ethan Loch
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-344-ethan-loch-3954521
#345: Don Paterson
#346: Addie Brik
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-346-addie-brik-3983517
#347: Sam Stopford
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/the-scotsman-sessions-347-sam-stopford-3993484
#348: Mull Historical Society
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-scotsman-sessions-348-mull-historical-society-4000222
#349: Josie Long
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/the-scotsman-sessions-349-josie-long-4009408
#350: Hifi Sean & David McAlmont