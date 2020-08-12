Aberdeen and North East

News you can trust since 1817
Flybe cancels 700 flights on Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen and Inverness routes
Transport
All you need to know to be prepared for National BBQ Week in Scotland
Food and Drink
Aberdeenshire man sentenced at High Court in Edinburgh for sexual offences
Crime
Aberdeen-Inverness rail closure enables station works
Transport
Chapelton woman's headaches turned out to be tumour
Health
Two staff retire following a combined 41-years of service
Education
Project Manager on a mission for a sustainable future
Environment
Newburgh Mathers pupils use entrepreneurial skills to raise money for Clan
People
Best of the summer season at Braemar Market
What's On
Youngest in Scotland to receive Diploma in Financial Planning exams
Business
Reminder to steer clear of Scolty woods
Environment
New artists announced to lead the next phase for the “arty wye o’ fairmin”
Home
Symbolic trees take root at Inchmarlo
People
CLAN on lookout for 100 new volunteers as charity prepares for milestone year
People
Appeal following theft of vehicles from Stonehaven industrial estate
Crime
Ian's funeral was well attended by the farming community from across Scotland.
Home
NHS Grampian launches its Plan for the Future
Health
Tributes paid to “lad o’ pairts”, Ian Matthew
People
New Deer Show returns to Craigieford Park
What's On
Peterhead Relay for Life fundraisers raise the bar
What's On
Suspected new cases of Avian Influenza in Aberdeenshire
Environment
Hunt is on for new North-East writers and artists
People
Cycle Aberdeenshire to bring the Tour of Britain experience to communities
People
Stonehaven group keeps up relationships in US
People
North of Scotland accountancy firms agree merger deal
Business
Transformation US deal takes Aberdeenshire-based Pipeline Technique's revenues a...
Business
Caledonian Sleeper charter plan to whisk wedding parties to the Highlands
Transport
Scotland's 10 most expensive transfer sales - not involving Rangers or Celtic
International
BrewDog goes green with new gas plant to fuel production of 176 million pints
Business
Squid Game 2 is coming to Netflix: Here are some Korean foods to try
Food and Drink
Dons midfielder latest to attract EPL interest
Football
Dozens more ScotRail Sunday trains disrupted despite 50 per cent timetable cut
Transport
Green freeport bid launched by consortium for north east Scotland
Politics
Aberdeenshire pipeline technology specialist Stats goes big in Middle East
Business
Campaigners threaten legal action after gas field approved in Scottish waters
Environment
Ice-cream and our favourite flavours, Scottish parlours, cones and toppings
Food and Drink
North Sea oil and gas has duty to pay windfall tax, claims Sarwar
Politics
Aberdeen's Proserv to monitor cables on pioneering Scottish floating wind farm
Business
House built on site of Princess Diana’s grandmother’s former home for sale
Homes and Gardens
'Targeted' energy investment could create 9,000 jobs in North-east Scotland
Business
Kintore's Stats books sharp revenue rise just weeks after takeover called off
Business
Granite Harbour: Filming starts on new Aberdeen-set police drama
What's On
Uber Eats announces Scottish shortlist for first Restaurant of the Year awards
Food and Drink
Aberdeenshire financial planner takes on 17 staff across operations
Business
ScotRail: Major disruption after train derailment could continue until Tuesday
Transport
Conservatives gain three seats in Aberdeenshire as result 'bucks trend'
Politics
Salmond says Alba results 'very disappointing' as 'best hope' polls 274 votes
Politics
BrewDog unveils £100m staff share award and expansion under 'radical blueprint'
Business
Software consultancy to boost headcount after senior Aberdeen hire
Business
Takeover of Aberdeenshire pipeline specialist Stats Group called off
Business
Chivas invests bumper £88 million in two Speyside distilleries to meet demand
Business
Instagram star, The Plant Rescuer, on her new book
Homes and Gardens
How yet another promotion is rebuilding Hartley's coaching credentials
International
Lidl will pay anyone who can help find suitable sites for new Scottish stores
Business
Macallan cask sets record after selling for more than £1 million at auction
Food and Drink
Day in the Life: The Macallan Estate Ghillie
Food and Drink
Fourth generation joins board of Aberdeenshire food ingredients firm Macphie
Business
Aberdeen accountancy firm promotes young talent as part of growth plans
Business
Aberdeen HR firm sees hybrid working requests surge among businesses
Business
Lorry driver in fatal A9 crash named and motorcyclist killed in Moray
Transport
Flying abroad: No one want to check my vaccine passport? – Alastair Dalton
Columnists
Easter holiday flight disruption may be easing – but what about the summer?
Transport
Did missing 'masterpiece' face the ultimate judgement in Peterhead?
Columnists
ScotRail failing to show cheapest fares for some journeys on its website
Transport
End ‘eye-watering’ bus fares with £2 cap, urges Gordon Brown think tank
Transport
Scottish council launches legal action against US government agency
National
Flybe relaunch: Routes announced from Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen and Inverness
Transport
Shell 'reconsidering' decision to pull out of controversial Cambo oil field
Politics
Aberdeen's BioHub life sciences project gets £2 million funding boost
Business
Book review: Scotland’s Lost Branch Lines – Where Beeching Got it Wrong, by Davi...
Books
Union calls for high-speed trains to be withdrawn in wake of Stonehaven crash
Transport
Aberdeen's Raw Culture Kombucha owner, Chris Geary, shares his schedule.
Food and Drink
Anas Sarwar demands scrapping of old ScotRail trains after fatal Carmont crash
Transport
Transport minister Jenny Gilruth pays tribute to victims of Carmont rail crash
Transport
Loganair to add fuel surcharge to most routes due to soaring oil prices
Transport
Fatal Carmont train crash caused by wrongly-built drain – official investigation
Transport
