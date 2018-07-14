Regions
Awards glory for Orkney pupils’ enterprise company
Business
Firm announces Aberdeen headquarter and plans for 1,000 jobs
Companies
Police probe assault after man struck by car in Aberdeen assault
Aberdeen & North East
Aberdeen airport workers to go on strike in row over pay
Aberdeen & North East
Sister issues plea for information 40 years after Aberdeen murder
News
Underwater vehicle firm M2 Subsea wins £10m worth of contracts
Companies
Independent Scotland ‘could offer RAF Lossiemouth to Nato’
Politics
Donald Trump ‘proved wrong’ on impact of wind turbines in Scotland
Politics
SNP MSP will ‘continually apologise’ for offensive comments
Politics
Piper Alpha men remembered on 30th anniversary of North Sea tragedy
Aberdeen & North East
Piper Alpha: Survivor says blast ‘was like yesterday’
News
Piper Alpha: Survivor recalls moment he jumped for his life
News
Dundee budget hotels charging £400 a night to cash in on The Open
News
NHS Tayside to act after patients ‘pinned to floor in agony’
Dundee & Tayside
Scottish firms named and shamed for failing to pay the minimum wage
News
Vandals spray-paint Arbroath Abbey
Lifestyle
Police in further appeal following sexual assault in Dundee
News
Police appeal after women sexually assaulted in Dundee park
Dundee & Tayside
Stars sign up to multi-city ‘Sleep in the Park’
News
Man who hid in nightclub toilet and filmed women facing jail
Dundee & Tayside
Maven leads £2.8m expansion of peer-to-peer lending firm
Companies
Donald Trump to tee off as golf in Scotland looks for younger players
Golf
Creative Scotland blamed for closure of Glasgow arts company
Lifestyle
Morrisons to trial reverse vending machine in East Kilbride
Environment
Man who led police on 140mph chase near Glasgow faces jail
News
Celtic duo Odsonne Edouard and Olivier Ntcham involved in car crash near Glasgow
Celtic
Glasgow woman jumps on ambulance to celebrate England World Cup win
Lifestyle
Glasgow School of Art will be rebuilt, says director
Glasgow & Strathclyde
Wings over Scotland defamation case against Kezia Dugdale to start
News
Paddy Power Betfair completes FanDuel merger
Tech
BiFab Fife yards ‘effectively closed’ as redundancies kick in
Edinburgh, Fife & Lothians
Scots IT firm secures £4.6m deal to support English council
Companies
Edinburgh tech firm Reactec reports profit for 2017
Companies
How the Georgians brought order to Edinburgh’s parks and gardens
Art
Global firm recruits Scottish graduates to hold onto homegrown talent
Companies
Steak restaurant Hawksmoor opens in former RBS base
Media & Leisure
Biopharm firm seals US university tie-up
Companies
UK’s rarest dogs face battle for survival after hunting ban decline
Dumfries & Borders
No family members claim Scottish serial killer Robert Black
News
Singer Bobby Velvet forms alpacas trio for North Berwick show
Lifestyle
Holyrood’s emissions proposals ‘devastating’ for farming
Farming
Motorcyclist injured in tanker hit-and-run collision in Borders
Dumfries & Borders
Story of 18th century Yorkshire gang wins Walter Scott Prize
Books
Cannon from Bounty ship sold after being found on Scots estate
Odd