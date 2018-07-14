Regions

Regions

Awards glory for Orkney pupils’ enterprise company

Business
Salmon leaping at the Falls of Shinn in Sutherland. Picture: Ian Rutherford

Major project to count salmon numbers in Scotland takes leap forward

Environment 2
The fixer-upper sits at the foot of the Cuillin Mountains. PIC: Contributed.

Cottage in ‘heavenly’ spot on Isle of Skye for sale for £95K

Lifestyle 5

Jacobite poet dubbed “Bard of Culloden” to be remembered

Lifestyle

Firm announces Aberdeen headquarter and plans for 1,000 jobs

Companies
This 'Saturday July 14, 2018, will mark 40 years since Dr Brenda Page was discovered murdered at her home in Aberdeen.' Picture: contributed

Sister issues plea for information 40 years after Aberdeen murder

News 1
M2 Subsea CEO Mike Arnold. Picture: contributed.

Underwater vehicle firm M2 Subsea wins £10m worth of contracts

Companies
The airbase in Moray is currently home to three Typhoon combat aircraft squadrons and an RAF Regiment squadron.

Independent Scotland ‘could offer RAF Lossiemouth to Nato’

Politics 1068
Donald Trump waves as he arrives on Air Force One last week. He will touch down in the UK next weekend. Picture: AP

Donald Trump ‘proved wrong’ on impact of wind turbines in Scotland

Politics 100

SNP MSP will ‘continually apologise’ for offensive comments

Politics 70

Piper Alpha: Survivor says blast ‘was like yesterday’

News

Piper Alpha: Survivor recalls moment he jumped for his life

News

Dundee's 'budget' hotels are hiking their prices to more than 400 pounds a night across The Open

Dundee budget hotels charging £400 a night to cash in on The Open

News 1
One of the most prominent Scottish businesses mentioned was Dundee Football Club. Picture: Ian Rutherford

Scottish firms named and shamed for failing to pay the minimum wage

News 11
Arbroath Abbey has been attacked by vandals.

Vandals spray-paint Arbroath Abbey

Lifestyle

Police in further appeal following sexual assault in Dundee

News

Stars sign up to multi-city ‘Sleep in the Park’

News

The Lending Works team. Picture: contributed.

Maven leads £2.8m expansion of peer-to-peer lending firm

Companies
Donald Trump plays a round at his newly opened golf links in Aberdeenshire in July 2012. Picture: Phil Wilkinson/TSPL

Donald Trump to tee off as golf in Scotland looks for younger players

Golf
Janet Archer, chief executive officer of Creative Scotland. Picture: Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament

Creative Scotland blamed for closure of Glasgow arts company

Lifestyle 2
One of the reverse vending machines, which are also being trialled at the University of Glasgow. Picture: University of Glasgow/PA Wire

Morrisons to trial reverse vending machine in East Kilbride

Environment 1

Man who led police on 140mph chase near Glasgow faces jail

News

Celtic duo Odsonne Edouard and Olivier Ntcham involved in car crash near Glasgow

Celtic 1

Glasgow woman jumps on ambulance to celebrate England World Cup win

Lifestyle 13

The case will be heard at Edinburgh Sheriff Court

Wings over Scotland defamation case against Kezia Dugdale to start

News
FanDuel lets its customers make bets on fantasy sports games, centred around the likes of NFL American football and NBA basketball. Picture: Ian Rutherford

Paddy Power Betfair completes FanDuel merger

Tech
Farrpoint co-founder Andrew Muir called the �4.6m deal 'a great success'. Picture: Alex Hewitt Photography

Scots IT firm secures £4.6m deal to support English council

Companies

Edinburgh tech firm Reactec reports profit for 2017

Companies 1

How the Georgians brought order to Edinburgh’s parks and gardens

Art

Global firm recruits Scottish graduates to hold onto homegrown talent

Companies

CEO Julian Howell hails PharmaKrysto's progress. Picture: contributed.

Biopharm firm seals US university tie-up

Companies
Robert Black, pictured in Peterhead prison in 1994. Picture: Allan Milligan

No family members claim Scottish serial killer Robert Black

News 12
Rory and Pearson, a pair of alpacas, are to make their showbiz debut at an old people's home with cult singer Bobby Velvet at Fringe by the Sea in North Berwick.

Singer Bobby Velvet forms alpacas trio for North Berwick show

Lifestyle

Holyrood’s emissions proposals ‘devastating’ for farming

Farming 23

Story of 18th century Yorkshire gang wins Walter Scott Prize

Books

Cannon from Bounty ship sold after being found on Scots estate

Odd 1
