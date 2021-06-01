The Scotsman Sessions #246: Daisy Chute with Midori Jaeger

At the ripe old age of 31, Daisy Chute can claim to be a music industry veteran with experience across the musical genres. Brought up in Edinburgh, she studied at St Mary’s Music School and began her professional career aged nine, playing the young Cosette in a touring production of Les Mis, appearing on Stars in their Eyes Kids (as Judy Garland) and recording her debut album, Simply Jazz, aged 15 – all before she came to wider prominence as one quarter of classical crossover quartet All Angels.

Chute has since won awards for her composition work and contributed to film, TV and gaming soundtracks, from Sims 4 to Shaun the Sheep, while her solo singer/songwriter work has taken her in more of a folky Americana direction.

It is in this capacity that she makes her Scotsman Sessions appearance from her flat in London Bridge, where she is joined by cellist Midori Jaeger for a rendition of Throne, a song from her forthcoming debut album inspired by her appearance in the National Theatre of Scotland production of David Greig’s Dunsinane.

Daisy Chute (right) with Midori Jaeger

“It hearkens back to my Scottish roots,” says Chute. “The song’s lyric ‘he had no claim to her throne’ is inspired directly by the play. It’s also personal, about my emotional blocking following a bad break-up with an ex.”

The ever industrious Chute has embraced livestream performance, remote collaborations and mentorship programmes throughout the pandemic, as well as securing Arts Council funding to develop COVEN, a gig theatre show about witches, and crowdfunding “Daisy's Singles Club,” the latest edition being her upcoming Songs of Solace EP.

“I do have lots of new music coming out in the next six months which I’m excited to share,” she says. “I'm also very excited to be visiting my family up in Scotland again when it's safe to do so.”

For more on Daisy Chute, see www.daisychute.com

