Scottish Ballet's Coppélia: updating an age-old tale with new technology
Edinburgh Festivals
Stand Comedy Club’s famous cowboy backdrop to be replaced
What's On
Edinburgh International Festival: 4 dance highlights for 2022
Edinburgh Festivals
Edinburgh International Festival: 4 theatre highlights for 2022
Theatre and Stage
Edinburgh’s old Royal High School set to become biggest new Fringe addition
What's On
Edinburgh International Festival preview supplement: E-mag
Edinburgh Festivals
Counting and Cracking: Sri Lankan playwright Shakthi on a very personal EIF debu...
Theatre and Stage
Theatre and Stage
Witchery still has availability for overnight Fringe stays at £1300 a room
What's On
Edinburgh International Festival chief floats Granton expansion vision
What's On
Fringe chief insists she will be staying to oversee recovery and transformation
What's On
Festival chief says event needs ‘last-minute’ surge of bookings
What's On
Edinburgh Festivals Video 2022
Edinburgh Festival Video
Comedy
Edinburgh Fringe 2022: Top comedy gigs and venues
Promoted content
Edinburgh Festival Fringe: Union leaders demand compensation for performers
What's On
Edinburgh Festival Fringe comedians' favourite restaurants, pubs and cafes
Food and Drink
Music
Angus Robertson: The people of Edinburgh should embrace return of its festivals
What's On
Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra: fighting a war with music
Edinburgh Festivals
Edinburgh Jazz Festival review: Fabio Giachino and David Milligan & Norman Willm...
What's On
Edinburgh Jazz Festival review: Colin Steele Sextet, George Square Spiegeltent
What's On
Fringe recovery on a ‘knife-edge’ as promoters issue plea to spark ticket rush
What's On
Festival reveals senior management shake-up for Nicola Benedetti era
What's On
Edinburgh Jazz Festival review: Martin Kershaw Octet: Poets, Assembly Roxy
What's On
Opera and Musical Theatre
EIF opera review: Dido's Ghost
Edinburgh Festivals
EIF opera review: Scottish Opera's Falstaff, Festival Theatre
Edinburgh Festivals
Scottish Opera to stage 200 'pop-up' shows at 40 outdoor venues this summer
What's On
Dance and Physical Theatre
Alan Cumming says new Burns dance show has left him feeling exhausted
What's On
St James Quarter to become official home of the Fringe for 75th birthday season
What's On
Appeal launched to help Ukrainian ballet dancers perform at the Fringe
What's On
Ian McKellen's Hamlet beanies auction in aid of bursary at city ballet school
Theatre and Stage
Books
Book review: The Exquisite Art of Getting Even, by Alexander McCall Smith
Books
Book review: Another Way to Split Water, by Alycia Pirmohamed
Books
Book review: Boy Friends, by Michael Pedersen
Books
Film and TV
The Forgiven: John Michael McDonagh on his 'noir in the desert'
Film and TV
Nude Tuesday: film with gibberish for dialogue screening at Edinburgh Film Festi...
Film and TV
Sir Ian McKellen launches quest over Fringe venue's ‘iconic’ clock tower
What's On
Art
Edinburgh Art Festival: New director wants to see work transforming public space
What's On
Edinburgh Art Festival reviews: Anatomy - A Matter of Death and Life | Alan Davi...
Art
Edinburgh Art Festival reviews: Cooking Sections & Sakiya | Celine Condorelli | ...
Art
