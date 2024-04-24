A view on the John Muir Way towards Dunbar. Picture: Katharine Hay

You can see the snow-capped Cairngorms from the Deeside Way

Deeside Way in March

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I walked part of the Deeside Way, which runs between Aberdeen and Ballater, in March. While weather can be unpredictable at this time of year, it offers a range of colours, from the purple hue of heather vegetation, clumps of copper from the dead bracken, and splashes of a fuzzy, muted green from pine trees.

At the tail end of winter, you can see the snow-capped peaks of the Cairngorms in the distance as you walk along the path. You might pass the odd cyclist or walker, but with it being a quieter period, there’s a lot of alone time with just the river Dee flowing alongside you and the faint cry of curlew and oyster catcher in the distance.

There are a range of historical landmarks to keep the trail interesting. Between Ballater and Aboyne, you can find the mediaeval Tullich church and graveyard, which is home to a collection of Pictish and Early Christian carved stones, with one or two believed to date back to the 7th century.

About three miles east of Ballater lies the Cambus O'May suspension bridge, built in 1905, which crosses the river Dee. Its lattice girders are painted gleaming white and you can follow them to the other side of the river where there are woodland walks. I also recommend popping into the Deeside Antiques Emporium, a treasure trove hidden away in an old church in Kincardine O' Neil, said to be the oldest village in the Royal Deeside valley.

Dunnottar Castle, near Stonehaven in Aberdeenshire

Dunnottar Castle

Atop a 160-foot rock jutting out into the North Sea, Dunnottar Castle has been one of the most dramatic sites I’ve seen on this walk. There’s little wonder it’s famous for being a prime film location for movies including Mel Gibson’s Hamlet and Frankenstein, starring Daniel Radcliffe. Walking towards it along the coastal path from Stonehaven and seeing the cliff-top historic ruins, surrounded by the sea on three sides and slightly smothered in the haar, was an experience in itself. The castle’s history has seen the fortress attacked by Vikings, stormed by William Wallace and bombarded by Oliver Cromwell’s canons.

Despite its rough past, you can still walk around the grounds, which are immaculate and have been well preserved, with discreet signage helping you reimagine what was once there. That’s only if you’re willing to climb the steep steps up to the site and pay the £10 entrance fee.

Ardross Farm, near Elie, in Fife

Ardross Farm Shop

Down the road from Elie on the Fife coast, a mother and her three daughters own and run Ardross Farm which boasts a quaint farm shop with produce in abundance. The family-run business sells the farm’s freshly grown vegetables, homemade honey and grass-fed meat at reasonable prices.

The shelves are also stocked with a range of goods from local suppliers, including Barnett’s freshly baked bread. It’s easily accessible by car, but also just up from the Fife Coastal Path if you’re on foot.

Elie seaside saunas in Fife

Elie saunas

A couple of miles walk from Ardross you’ll find Judith Dunlop’s two saunas down on Elie beach. Perched in the dunes near the town’s harbour, they both offer a picturesque view of the sea lapping the shores of the popular holiday spot.

I recommend taking the plunge and going for a swim before taking a pew in one of the heat-treated Aspen huts to make the most of the warmth from the wood burning stoves that can bring the temperatures up to between 70C and 100C. But if cold water isn’t your thing, an hour in a sauna with a break every now and then in the fresh seaside air is just as relaxing. You can hire out one that is a converted horsebox, called Dune, privately. Otherwise, you can pay for a seat in Shore and share the experience with others.

A view on the John Muir Way towards Dunbar

John Muir Way heading into Dunbar

Walking the John Muir way along the river Tyne towards Dunbar when the tide is high, the views keep you rolling on. The estuary, when full of water and on a still day, resembles a flowing silky cloth upon which a range of bird life bobs up and down.