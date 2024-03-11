Chairman of one of Scotland’s largest food firms to step down after 17 years
The chairman of one of Scotland’s biggest food businesses is to step down after 17 years at the helm.
Alastair Macphie, great nephew of the founder of Aberdeenshire food ingredients firm Macphie, is stepping down from the role, but will continue as a non-executive director. He joined the business in 1987, taking over from his late father as managing director in 1995. In 2007 he was made chairman and went on some years later to appoint the firm’s first non-family managing director.
In 1995, the company’s turnover was £14 million and since then has grown to current year revenues exceeding £73m, while delivering record growth over the last three years. The business now employs more than 250 people across its three sites.
Macphie said: “In four years, Macphie will mark 100 years in business. This is a remarkable achievement and one we look forward to celebrating. It has been 29 years since I first took on the role of managing director and it has been amazing watching the company grow. Despite the recent challenges, last year we reported record sales, double-digit growth, and healthy profitability.
“I indicated to the board some time ago my ambition to step down this year and we’ve been working at getting the business into great shape with strong leadership and a clear growth strategy; with that in place, now is the right time to make this transition.”
Chief executive Andy Stapley said: “Alastair has been a reassuring constant at Macphie, providing wise counsel, dedication and passion for the business and our people. He has overseen huge changes in the company, investing in the manufacturing capability and our people, making sure the business stays ahead of its time, leading on sustainability and meeting the changing needs of our customers.”
Macphie’s stepping down follows last year’s completion of a £5m refurbishment of the firm’s Glasgow factory, while plans are advancing for major upgrades to its Glenbervie facility. As of April 1, Norman Soutar will take on the role of chairman, with Stapley, who has been in post since 2018, as CEO. Soutar joined the business as a non-executive director in late 2022.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.