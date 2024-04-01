Peterhead care home says goodbye to retiring carer

Graeme Skene has decided to retire after 11 years.

Staff and residents at the home sent Graeme off in style with a big party. Many of his current and past colleagues decorated the home and gathered together to present Graeme with cards and gifts. Everyone at the home has very fond memories of Graeme and he will be sadly missed.

During his time at Kirkburn Court, Graeme has become a very popular team member – with colleagues, residents and their families. He was not only a very dedicated carer, but also drove the Kirkburn bus for resident outings and appointments. He is planning to continue to drive the bus on a voluntary basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graeme said: “Kirkburn is like a family to me and though I’m looking forward to retirement, I’m really going to miss everyone here so much!”

David Garland, General Manager at Kirkburn Court said: “Graeme is one of those people who was born to care for others – he has such a huge heart and was greatly loved by the individuals living at Kirkburn Court Care Home.

"He was an inspiration to his colleagues and we will all miss him. We wish him all the best!”