Banchory venue welcomes The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh
The Duke and Duchess were received by the Lord Lieutenant of Kincardineshire and introduced to Barn General Manager Victoria Layt and Head of Operations Cath Du Preez who led a tour of the Aberdeenshire arts venue. Their Royal Highnesses were introduced to guests including staff, volunteers, project partners and local artists.
As part of the visit, The Duke and Duchess took part in a Foil Embossing workshop where participants were making decorations inspired by the flora and fauna around the Barn.
Guests enjoyed a light lunch with the Royal couple whilst local student Charlotte Riach played classical music on the Grand Piano. The Duke is passionate about the arts and gives much of his time to organisations that enable young people to develop their skills through theatre and music.
Their Royal Highnesses were invited to unveil a plaque commemorating their visit before heading into the Barn’s foyer to see a display of artist Helen Jackson’s weaving and craft and design store, FOLD where they were able to view craft products made by both established and emerging Scotland based designer-makers.
Barn General Manager Victoria Layt said: “We are very proud to welcome Their Royal Highnesses to the Barn as we celebrate our 30th Anniversary. It was a pleasure to share with them our work and projects and introduce to them our partners and volunteers. It was great to see them engaging and interacting with the art and even trying out our foil embossing workshop.”