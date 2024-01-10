Whisky specialist Gordon & MacPhail names new boss as it embarks on ‘significant capital investment phase’

Elgin firm looks to further grow its brands internationally, including Benromach and The Cairn.

Phillip White will take up the role of chief executive of Elgin-based whisky specialist Gordon & MacPhail in early April.

Whisky specialist Gordon & MacPhail has appointed a new boss as it moves into its “next chapter of development”, focusing on the global growth of its own brands including Benromach and The Cairn.

Phillip White will take up the role of chief executive of the Elgin-based whisky business in April and is said to bring with him a “wealth of leadership experience” in the food and drink industry, most recently from his position as managing director of Kent Frozen Foods and Medina Foodservice. He also spent ten years with Bacardi and Brown-Forman.

The appointment comes shortly after Gordon & MacPhail reported that during the financial year ended February 2023, total sales rose by 24.3 per cent to £46.5 million, buoyed by the successful release of Gordon & MacPhail Generations 80 Years Old, the company’s oldest single malt to date. Benromach continued to be a significant contributor to the company’s success with sales and volumes increasing 14.5 per cent and 9.5 per cent, respectively. In 2022, the firm opened its second whisky distillery, The Cairn, in the Cairngorm National Park.

Chairman Neil Urquhart said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Phillip to the Gordon & MacPhail team and believe he is the right person to lead the business, thanks in part to his excellent leadership qualities, and experience working with global brands, UK retail distribution and the wider spirits industry.

“This is an exciting time for the company, as we look forward to executing our ambitious plans to continue building our brands internationally, developing our workforce and embarking on a significant capital investment phase to prepare the business for future growth while remaining true to our values.”

White added: “Taking on the role of chief executive at Gordon & MacPhail is an honour. The company has grown significantly, particularly over the last few years, and I look forward to working with my colleagues, to continue building a successful family business committed to inspiring enthusiasts around the world to discover, appreciate and enjoy the finest single malt whiskies and highest quality spirits.”