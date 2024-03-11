New out of school care lets approved

Education and children’s services chairman Cllr David Keating

Following a decision last month to stop direct delivery of out of school care, the council’s Education and Children’s Services (ECS) has been engaging with the private, voluntary, and independent (PVI) sectors to support them developing out of school care across Aberdeenshire.

Aberdeenshire Council’s ECS Chair Cllr David Keating said: “Since the beginning of February, officers have continued to engage with the PVI sector and I’m very pleased that we can now confirm that Aberdeenshire Council have provisionally approved lets for nine new out of school care services in council-owned space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“All providers that have applied for space have been contacted and will need to submit the required documentation for final approval. Once approved, the organisations and groups will then provide information for parents and carers directly.”

The decision to stop direct delivery affected clubs in Balmedie, Banchory, Bervie, Ellon, Mintlaw, Pitmedden, Portlethen, and Westhill.

The new lets for out of school care in council-owned space that have been agreed are:

Balmedie (one provider/setting)

Banchory (two providers and two settings)

Bervie (one provider/setting)

Ellon (two providers and two settings)

Pitmedden (one provider/setting)

Portlethen (one provider/setting)

Westhill (one provider/setting with another provider exploring alternative spaces)

It is hoped that the continued work supporting the development of further provision across Aberdeenshire will help address the shortage of out of school care, for example, where there are currently no providers operating, such as in Peterhead, Fraserburgh and Turriff.

Vice chair of ECS Cllr Anne Simpson added: “I’m very pleased that within a month we have been able to support the PVI sector in bringing provision to these areas.