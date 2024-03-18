Award-winning Aberdeen brewery secures six-figure expansion boost
An Aberdeen-based brewery has secured a six-figure funding package that will allow it to expand across the UK.
Fierce Beer will use the financing deal from HSBC UK, alongside crowdfunding, to purchase new brewing equipment. It aims to supply major supermarkets across the country. Established in 2016, the brewery has rapidly expanded its presence, trading in 15 countries across Europe, Canada, and the Far East, while also establishing bars in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Manchester. The venture was named Scottish Brewery of the Year in 2021.
Dave Grant, founder and managing director at Fierce Beer, said: “It has been rewarding seeing our beer become more widely available over the years, allowing more and more customers across Scotland to try it. Thanks to HSBC UK, the new equipment will allow us to take the next step in our brewing journey and distribute to supermarkets across the UK, meaning that even more people will be able to join the Fierce Family.”
Tim Laundon, relationship manager at HSBC UK, added: “We have worked closely with Fierce Beer for a couple of years now and have watched the business grow and evolve. We are pleased to support the brewery as it increases its presence in supermarkets in other parts of the UK.”
The new equipment will allow the brewer to become more efficient, creating larger volumes of beer at a quicker pace. As well as distributing to major supermarkets, the financial support will allow the firm to fund product creation, with new beers set to launch throughout the year.
