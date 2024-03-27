Marcus Beck, 17, was killed along with a 16-year-old boy in an e-bike crash. Photo: Family Handout/PA Wire

One of two teenagers killed in an eBike crash involving several cars has been named as 17-year-old Marcus Beck.

Marcus and a 16-year-old boy, who has not been named, died in the crash, which took place on the A941 Lossiemouth to Elgin road, at the junction with the B9135 in Moray.

The incident took place on Monday at around 8pm, and involved a Surron eBike, which the two boys were passengers on, and a blue Vauxhall Mokka, a red Renault Clio, a black Vauxhall Corsa and a white VW Golf.

The teenagers were pronounced dead at the scene by police and the driver of the eBike, a 14-year-old male, was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital, Elgin, with serious injuries. His condition is said to be stable.

The driver of the Mokka, a 54-year-old man, was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin for treatment and later released.

No-one else was injured.

The families of both boys who were killed have asked for their privacy to be respected. However, Marcus’ family said in a statement: “Marcus was a young man who loved going out and about with his mates.

“He will be missed so very much by all of his family and his friends.

“We cannot begin to explain what a shock this has been for everyone and we would like time to be able to come to terms with what has happened.”

The road was closed for crash investigation work to be carried out and reopened around 11am today.

Sergeant Iain Nicholson, of Police Scotland, said: “Our thoughts remain with the families and friends of all involved.

“This is an incident that has also affected the wider community at what is a very upsetting and difficult time for all.

“Our investigation into the crash is ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who has not already spoken to officers and who could help with our inquiries to come forward.

“If you information, such as dash-cam, or saw anything at the time of the crash that could assist officers then please get in touch.”