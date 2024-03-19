National Trust for Scotland attractions sign up to Aberdeenshire Loves Local Gift Card

Pictured at Castle Fraser are Cllrs Alan Turner and Isobel Davidson, chair and vice-chair of our Infrastructure Services Committee, with Iain Hawkins, National Trust for Scotland Regional Director for North East.

In a first for Scotland, the historic National Trust for Scotland places will join more than 390 businesses and attractions with the firm aim of encouraging people to support regional shops and services and keep the spend local.

With Aberdeenshire firmly recognised as the nation’s ‘Castle Country’ you can now spend your gift card at:

Castle Fraser

Crathes Castle

Drum Castle

Fyvie Castle

Haddo House

Leith Hall

Pitmedden Garden

The National Trust for Scotland, the country’s largest conservation charity, joins a wide range of businesses which have signed up and are now enjoying the benefits of the initiative across Aberdeenshire, ranging from clothing retailers to convenience stores, cafes and restaurants to health and wellbeing services including all Live Life Aberdeenshire leisure facilities.

The council is actively promoting the scheme to shops, services and attractions in villages and towns across the region. The gift card can be used in any of the participating stores across Aberdeenshire and can also be used online at participating retailers, provided that retailer has a physical presence in the region.

In addition to being able to pick up a gift card in-store at a growing number of participating businesses, Aberdeenshire Council also stocks them for collection at its main office Service Points.

Welcoming the inclusion of National Trust for Scotland attractions to the gift card, Cllr Alan Turner, chair of the council’s Infrastructure Services Committee, said: “I am delighted to have these seven historic Aberdeenshire castles and gardens signing up for our excellent scheme.

"Whether you operate a retail business, coffee shop, restaurant, salon or tourist destination, the benefits you will get from keeping the spend local are clear for all to see.

"The rapid development and surge of interest and spend in the Aberdeenshire Loves Local Gift Card is testament to the incredible work of a very small but dedicated economic development team and I applaud their efforts.”

Vice-chair Cllr Isobel Davidson added: “More and more businesses – whether they be in some of our smaller villages or larger towns – are beginning to appreciate that the gift card is a quick, efficient and cost-free way to encourage customer spending and that can only help drive sales within our retail and service sectors.

"We are fortunate here in Aberdeenshire to have such an abundance of both independent stores and national chains and the Scotland Loves Local Aberdeenshire Gift Card provides both our communities and visitors opportunities to support them all.

"This is a perfect way of supporting our wonderful businesses and I am delighted we can now use our spend to support our wonderful National Trust for Scotland attractions.”

Iain Hawkins, National Trust for Scotland Regional Director for North East, added: “We’re delighted to join the Scotland Loves Local Aberdeenshire Gift Card to support the economy across the region and encourage people to spend locally, and in our gift shops at one of the seven participating National Trust for Scotland attractions.

"We have a range of gifts on offer from Scottish makers, to suit all budgets perfect for all the family. Sales from our gift shops support our charity’s mission to provide access to nature, beauty and heritage for everyone, and helps us protect Scotland’s natural and cultural heritage for future generations to enjoy.”

Aberdeenshire Council introduced the gift card - which is supported by the Scottish Government – as an effort to power the region’s economic fightback from the Covid pandemic.

Scotland’s Towns Partnership (STP) - the organisation spearheading the Scotland Loves Local Campaign – delivers the gift card scheme in partnership with Perth-based fintech specialist Miconex.

Last year, Aberdeenshire Council issued a £100 pre-paid to more than 11,300 households to support households with the challenges around the cost of living funded by the Scottish Government’s Local Authority Covid Economic Recovery Fund (LACER).

There is no limit to the number of transactions or shops the card can be used in, as long there are funds on the card.

The instructions on how to check the balance on the gift card are written on the reverse of the card. There is no restriction on the type of goods which can be bought using the card other than the standard age-restricted products which apply to any purchases.

You can view all participating Aberdeenshire businesses by visiting scotlandgiftslocal.com/product/aberdeenshire-gift-card/