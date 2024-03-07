A new study has revealed the best places in the UK for first time buyers, with eight Scottish locations making the top ten.

East and North Ayrshire top the list, with North Lanarkshire coming in second. Other spots around Scotland such as Falkirk and Aberdeen are also ranked among the most affordable areas in the UK for first time buyers.

The study, conducted by mortgage broker L&C Mortgages, analysed government data on median earnings and the average price of property purchased by first time buyers in the region, to reveal the UK areas with the best house price-to-income ratio.

Eight areas in Scotland have been included in their ranking of the UK’s most affordable regions, while their findings on the least affordable areas in the UK excludes the country entirely.

The top ten most expensive areas in the UK for first time buyers are all in London, with areas outside of the capital including Brighton and Hove as well as areas in Surrey, Buckinghamshire, Essex and Kent.

If you’re looking to take a step onto the property ladder, here are the top ten best UK areas for first-time buyers.

1 . East Ayrshire and North Ayrshire mainland The median monthly earning of first time buyers in East Ayrshire and North Ayrshire is around £2,268, with a median house price of £103,453. The area's close proximity to both Glasgow and the countryside means that there is plenty on offer for first time buyers.

2 . North Lanarkshire Coming in second place, North Lanarkshire is another excellent area for first time buyers. With a median monthly salary of £2,355 and a median first-time buyer house price of £112,166 the region's house price to income ratio places it among the country's most affordable areas.

3 . Durham County Council One of only two English locations to be included in this list, property in Durham County Council's domain is the third best place for first time buyers. With a median monthly salary of £2,229 and a median first-time buyer house price of £111,454.

4 . South Lanarkshire and Inverclyde, East Renfrewshire and Renfrewshire Two regions, South Lanarkshire and Inverclyde, East Renfrewshire and Renfrewshire, come in joint fourth place. Bordering Glasgow, South Lanarkshire boasts an average monthly salary of £2,432 and a first-time buyer property price of £127,974. Meanwhile, Inverclyde, East Renfrewshire, and Renfrewshire is slightly further out and home to towns such as Inverclyde with a monthly median salary of £2,390 and a median first-time buyer house price of £151,264. Both areas have a house price-to-income ratio of 4.39.