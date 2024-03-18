Eight DAISY nominations for Peterhead midwife

Midwife Natalie with her daughter Sasha and and baby Scarlet at Peterhead Community Maternity Unit.

Eight of them were for Peterhead midwife Natalie Latham, who has received the highest number of nominations for any one staff member and who thinks the love she has for her job comes across to the women in her care.

As well as being a midwife, Natalie, who lives in Ellon, is mum to five children (aged 25, 23, 20, 11 and 7) and recently became a granny to Scarlet.

Baby Scarlet was born in the pool at Peterhead Community Maternity Unit with her granny on hand to help her mum Sasha.

Natalie couldn’t imagine doing anything else for a job and explains: “The best thing about my job is the relationship you build with women.

"I have a caseload of women that I see from the day they book with a midwife right through to around day 10 postnatally.

“When I received the DAISY awards I just felt so grateful that women had taken the time to write in and nominate me, especially given most have maybe not long had a baby.

"It's just so special and I genuinely appreciate each and every one.”

Natalie has made her career work around being a busy mum.

She originally trained in accounting and retrained after having three children, qualifying in 2009.

Originally from Leicester, Natalie’s family moved first to Elgin and then Ellon when she was 10 for a new job in the RAF.

Natalie continued: “Between being a mum, now a granny and a midwife I don’t have that much time to myself but I wouldn’t have it any other way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I really enjoy that at Peterhead Community Maternity Unit we do a little of everything.

"I could be in the unit for antenatal clinics, antenatal classes, labour and birth or doing postnatal visits in the home.

"Every day can be different and I feel really lucky to be able to support the local community.”