Clan reveals next chapter with Wild in Art

Fiona Fernie, Clan’s CEO (Pic: Newsline Media)

The announcement marks the charity’s third trail project with Light the North (2021) and The Big Hop Trail (2023) raising a combined total of more than £520,000 for Clan services.

Clan chose the BookBench sculpture, which depicts an open book, because of its lifeline listening support service which enables anyone impacted by a cancer diagnosis to open up and tell their story.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity hopes the sculpture, which is 1.4 metres wide and can seat two adults, will encourage people to take time to reflect on their wellbeing as they enjoy discovering artwork on the trail when its live from July – September next year.

Fiona Fernie, Clan’s CEO, said: “Sculpture trails have been hugely important to us over the past few years. They raised a significant amount of income as we recovered from the pandemic and helped us engage with our communities across the regions we serve.

“The beginning of any client journey at Clan is about opening up and sharing your story, so the BookBench sculpture resonated with us. It’s a functional bench which will allow next year’s trailgoers to take a moment for themselves and enjoy the beautiful surroundings we’re so lucky to have on our doorsteps.

“For artists, it’s the ideal canvas to depict the stories connected to our regions, celebrate the tales of our heritage and recognise the fantastic literacy talent across the north of Scotland and the Isles.

“We’re beyond excited to announce our next chapter in our trail journey and will now begin to develop the project with key partners across our communities ahead of the BookBenches being unveiled in the wild next summer.”

Delivered in partnership with Wild in Art, the trail will give the public access to a free and immersive art exhibition with local and UK based artists invited to submit their designs for the sculptures later this year.

Charlie Langhorne, managing director and co-founder of Wild in Art said: “Wild in Art has a long history in Scotland and we are delighted to be partnering with Clan Cancer Support once again on our third trail together.

“I have no doubt that the BookBench sculptures will capture everyone’s imagination and bring artists, young people, communities and businesses together to create something very special next summer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity is now actively recruiting for a sculpture trail project manager to oversee and deliver the development of the project, leading a dedicated project team to ensure the trail’s success.

A sponsorship brochure is now available which details the various opportunities for businesses of all sizes who would like to support the project. Packages start at £450 and a £500 discount on sculpture sponsorship is currently running until the end of March.