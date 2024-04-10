MP launches campaign to retain Deeside's last tourist centre

Andrew Bowie MP has launched campaign to retain Deeside's last tourist centre

The Scottish Government agency announced it will close all 26 of its remaining centres — known as iCentres – over a two-year period starting after the summer.

In 2017, VisitScotland said it would close 39 of its former 65 centres over two years.

Led by Lord Thurso, chairman of VisitScotland, the strategy closed Aberdeenshire centres in Fraserburgh, Banff, Huntly, and Stonehaven, and Alford closed three years earlier.

Conservative MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, Mr Bowie said: “This is the last tourist information centre in Aberdeenshire and a real focus for tourism along Royal Deeside.

“Most people visit with a small amount of researched information they have gleaned from the internet – which isn’t always accurate as we know.

“Staff at iCentres are all local and they know everything there is to know. Ballater shouldn’t lose that, especially when the Scottish Government has given no indication what tourism support it’s going to give Deeside instead.

“This decision is deeply unhelpful to efforts by the local community to increase tourism and give visitors a better experience of the beautiful Royal Deeside.

“So I’m calling on locals to join my campaign calling on Humza Yousaf's government to step in and prevent this closure from going ahead.”

Lord Thurso, VisitScotland’s chair, previously said: “The tourism landscape has changed significantly in recent years.

“The demand for iCentres has reduced while the demand for online information and booking has continued to grow.

“In order to continue building demand and growing the value of tourism and events, it is vitally important that we target channels we know visitors use to influence them to visit Scotland.”