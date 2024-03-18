Opticians launch collection for Grampian Women's Aid

Specsavers directors from left: Niamh Shaw-Moir, Janet Renfrew, and Stefanie Carnaby. (Pic: Scott Baxter)

Off the back of discussions on International Women’s Day, the staff at Specsavers considered the importance of solidarity among women and the impactful difference community support can make in the lives of those facing crises in their own home.

Directors of the Peterhead and Fraserburgh stores, Niamh Shaw-Moir, Stefanie Carnaby and Janet Renfrew are looking for people to donate a list of useful items, including:

Toiletries kit: flannels, toothbrusshes, toothpaste, shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, scrunchies, hairbrushes, soap, face wipes.

Cleaning: all purpose cleaners, laundry detergent, fabric softener, washing up liquid, cleaning cloths, spoges, tea towels.

These essential items will be given to women and families in crisis, aiding them in caring for themselves and loved ones.

Niamh Shaw-Moir, Ophthalmic Director at both Specsavers stores, said: “We want to play our small part by demonstrating the solidarity within the Aberdeenshire community to those who may be facing such hardship in their own home.

"We believe in woman lifting each other up, and this is a small way of showing that. We encourage everyone to join us in this effort to support Grampian Women's Aid and the incredible work they do.”

Sue Eccleshall, Prevention & Fundraising Lead at Grampian Women's Aid, expressed her gratitude for the support: "Grampian Women’s Aid greatly appreciates the support from both Peterhead and Fraserburgh Specsavers. All donations made will be given to women and families in crisis to enable them to care for their home and themselves, whether that is in refuge or in their own home. Such a simple gesture encourages the woman to regain a little more of their confidence and control of their situation. You are helping a woman/family in your local area to feel safe again."

This toiletry collection drive is an opportunity for the community to come together and support women and families in need.

Donations can be dropped off at the Specsavers stores in Peterhead and Fraserburgh:

Peterhead: 17, 19 Marischal St, Peterhead AB42 1BS