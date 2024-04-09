North East Scotland Food & Drink Awards shortlist announced

Graham Singer culinary director for Scotland for ESS Energy, Government and Infrastructure, Evelyn McGaw Food To Go sales and development manager of SPAR Scotland, Martyn Lee executive chef responsible for innovation for Waitrose

This year, 46 businesses submitted 68 entries across eight categories in the North East Scotland Food & Drink Awards, which celebrate success in the vital growth sector and recognise investment in people, products and processes across this diverse and dynamic sector.

33 businesses have been shortlisted following two days of judging by industry leaders and category experts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The awards, delivered by Opportunity North East (ONE) in partnership with Aberdeenshire Council, have been a springboard for businesses expanding into new markets for over 30 years.

Entrants benefitted from judges from across the UK sharing their knowledge and providing feedback on entries.

ESS, part of Compass Group UK & Ireland, is the title sponsor for the awards, and SPAR Scotland, Strachans, Serco NorthLink Ferries, CMS, Scotland Food & Drink and DYW North East Scotland support the awards.

The 2024 awards recognise achievements across eight categories including the best new food and drink products through to the most innovative company, rising star and team of the year.

Martyn Lee, Executive Chef for Waitrose, who leads their food innovation team, judged the best new food product category. He has worked within food development for over 20 years, first within the restaurant sector and for the past 14 years in manufacturing and retail. He is passionate about bringing quality, exciting products to market, using data-led insights including AI.

He said: “It was such an honour to judge the New Food Product category and I had a fantastic time meeting with so many brilliant people in Aberdeenshire. I was really impressed by the innovative products that had been developed, along with the fantastic quality of the produce used.

A big congratulations to all who entered the competition, and I’m really excited for the winner to be announced next month.”

Graham Singer, Culinary Director for Scotland, Energy, Government & Infrastructure at ESS, said: “Our Head Chef, Lindsay Prior and I were delighted to be part of the judging panels for the North East Scotland Food and Drink Awards. The calibre of entries was very high and it’s always fantastic to meet local suppliers, that showcase the very best local produce. Congratulations to all those shortlisted – you are leading excellence within our region.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Cook, Director of Food, Drink and Agriculture at Opportunity North East, said: “It is tremendous to see an increase in both the number of entries and number of businesses participating this year, and the new names taking part for the first time. This mirrors the development and growth of the industry in NE Scotland. For every entrant whether listed or not, the awards are a chance to learn from the judging process and promote their product and people, and ONE will work with every ambitious business to ensure they are all winners in the marketplace.”

The winners will be announced at the new look awards dinner on 9 May 2024 at Meldrum House Country Hotel, Oldmeldrum. G McWilliam (Aberdeen) Ltd. sponsors the dinner menu.

North East Scotland Food & Drink Awards shortlist:Best Food & Drink Tourism Experience:

Aberdeen Cocktail Week

SeaFest Peterhead

The Lobster Shop

Westerton Farmers

Wild Food Stories

Best Young Business:

Cabezon Beverage

CocoCaramel

D!P

Reynolds CocktailsBusiness Growth Award:

A G D Duff and Partners Ltd

Amity Fish Company Ltd

Auchmaliddie Mains Beef and Lamb

Mackie's of Scotland

Team of the Year:

Amity Fish Company Ltd

Raw Culture and Singularity Sauce Co

Scottish Pig Producers

Walker's Shortbread

Rising Star of the Year:

Luke Burnett, Marshall's Farm Shop

Fraser Chapman, ANM Group

Emma Irvine, Rora Dairy

Leona Rhind, Dean's of Huntly Ltd

Most Innovative Business:

Associated Seafoods

Brew Toon

Mackie's of Scotland

Raw Culture

Singularity Sauce Co

Best New Food Product:

Amity Fish Company Ltd – Fish Pie

Balmoral Game – Venison Kofta

Kincardine Castle Kitchen – Seeded Rye Crackers with Scottish Sea Salt and Olive Oil

Maclean’s Bakery – Maclean's Luxury Highland Bakery All Butter Scottish Shortbread Selection 400g

Mearns Marmalades – Heather Honeyed Red Grapefruit Marmalade

Singularity Sauce Co – Buffalo Hot Sauce

Best New Drink Product (Low or No):

Brew Toon – St Cle ment's Radler - Brew Toon x Summerhouse Drinks

Burnside Brewery – Wayfinder

Figment Coffee Company Limited – Beanstalk: Home Compostable, Specialty Coffee Pods by Figment Coffee

Raw Culture Ltd – Raw Culture reimagined!

Best New Drink Product:

Ellon Spirit Company – Ellon Spirits - Sloe Gin

Fierce Beer – Fierce Cerveza 4pk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Little Brown Dog Spirits – Aberdeenshire Foraged Gin – Unlimited Edition

Little Brown Dog Spirits – Wee Mongrel Blended Rum

Lost Loch Spirits – Cutaway Rum