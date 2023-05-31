Substation project consultation period extended

The Kintore-Fiddes-Tealing 400kV consultation period will now end on June 23.

In recognition of the extent of local interest in the project, particularly around the Mearns area, SSEN Transmission has extended the consultation deadline until Friday, June 23 and hopes this will allow all stakeholders with an interest in the project sufficient time to provide feedback.

Further engagement with affected communities and wider stakeholders will continue beyond this consultation deadline, particularly in areas of local sensitivity, to help SSEN Transmission with its ongoing project development.

The next stage of public consultation is expected later this year.

SSEN Transmission would also like to reassure stakeholders that no decisions have yet been taken on potential overhead line routes or substation locations and the project remains at the early stages of development. All feedback received through the consultation will be carefully considered to help inform the ongoing development of this project.

A spokesperson for SSEN Transmission said: “The Kintore-Fiddes-Tealing 400kV project is part of a GB wide programme of works that are required to meet UK and Scottish Government 2030 net zero and energy security targets.

“We are currently at the early stages of development are seeking feedback on potential route options and substation location and would like to thank everyone who has shared their feedback so far, which will be carefully considered as we further refine our plans.

“Given the extent of interest in the project and in direct response to requests from the community, we have extended the consultation period by two weeks and would encourage anyone with an interest in the project to provide their feedback by Friday 23 June.”

Andrew Bowie MP said: "As the area MP I've been in touch with bosses to impart the local response to the Fiddes infrastructure. This has included talking to community councils and individual families living here.

"It's fair to say most people feel the level of engagement has not been up to standard.

"Building transmission infrastructure is necessary across the UK if we're going to meet our carbon net zero obligations. But for major projects like this, you have to have that engagement in place.

