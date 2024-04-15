Active travel works get under way in Portlethen, Aberdeenshire

The work will provide up to 3m wide shared-use paths that should help support more people opting to visit the shops, local services and schools by bike or foot.In towns where this level of infrastructure has been provided, such as Peterhead, Huntly, Ellon and Inverurie, levels of walking and cycling have seen increases and it is hoped that the monitoring in Portlethen will also reflect this uplift. While the work is being carried out, it will be necessary to create a one-way system on Cookston Road between Portlethen Primary School until Burnside Gardens for 28 days starting on Monday, April 15.Work will then move on and it will be necessary to create a one-way system on Muirend Road between April 29 and August 26.During Phase 1 of the works, this will be between the Cookston Road Roundabout and Retail Roundabout.During Phase 2 of the works, this will be between the Retail Roundabout until the A90 Slip Road Roundabout.