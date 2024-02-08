Top trad talent to kick off 2024 at St Margaret’s Braemar

Rebecca and Charlie

The Deeside venue reopens for the year ahead with harp and fiddle duo Rebecca Hill and Charlie Stewart on Saturday, March 9. Their new material draws from their individual musical backgrounds as well as their love of contemporary arrangements, compositions and improvisation.

In a bumper weekend of great music, one of Scotland’s most celebrated folk groups Blazin’ Fiddles take to the stage on Sunday, March 10. Multiple winners of Scotland’s Folk Band of the Year, the six-piece have long been one of country’s foremost and most recognisable traditional outfits, touring far beyond their deep northern roots.

Later in the month, Dallahan make their first appearance at St Margaret’s on Saturday 30th March. Traversing styles and countries of the world in a dazzling live show, they create their own unique brand of World-folk delivered with stunning virtuosity.

St Margaret’s Braemar has established a growing reputation as a “must-play” venue for artists on the traditional music circuit.

The former A-listed church remains on the Buildings at Risk Register, however is finding new purpose as an arts and heritage venue in the trust of two charities – the St Margaret’s Trust and Historic Churches Scotland.

St Margaret’s venue manager Lyndsey Boden said: “We’re so excited to reopen the doors at St Margaret’s this Spring – and to welcome audiences old and new to enjoy the absolutely packed programme we have in store over the coming months.

“We’re spoiled for choice in great traditional and folk music in March, with the gorgeous, rich and emotional playing of harp and fiddle duo Rebecca Hill and Charlie Stewart on March 9.

“That same weekend, we welcome folk royalty to St Margaret’s for the first time – with the energetic, foot-stomping and irrepressible Blazin’ Fiddles guaranteed to put on a show.

“Dallahan are one of the brightest young bands to emerge on the trad music scene over the past ten years. Drawing on Irish, Scottish and global musical influences — and unmatched musicianship — they are a band you don’t want to miss.”