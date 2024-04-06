Stenhousemuir land first ever title as celeb fan Sir Michael Palin sends congrats and supporters left in tears on pitch
Stenhousemuir chairman Iain McMenemy hailed a “truly phenomenal” 140th anniversary campaign for the club after watching his team clinch a first ever league title.
The Warriors drew 0-0 with East Fife to seal the League Two trophy at a wind-swept Ochilview in front of 1,035 fans after second-placed Peterhead dropped points at Bonnyrigg Rose.
“It is hard to sum it up,” McMenemy admitted. “The last ten minutes of the match felt like the worst ten minutes of my life. I was thinking about the history of the club and what we have strived to achieve.
“We had supporters in tears on the pitch who have come here for 60/70 years and not seen us win a league title. It is truly phenomenal. To do it for them and for the supporters who didn’t quite make it to this point. This is our moment. In the 12 years I’ve been at the club - this is the most together I have seen not just the team on the park but the club as a whole.”
Stenhousemuir had already created history this season when they went on a 12-match winning run, and McMenemy – who has previously confirmed that he will stand down from his role later this year – paid tribute to boss Gary Naysmith for ‘taking the league by storm’. The Warriors have drawn their previous five outings but have only lost three matches in the league, while also boasting the SPFL’s best defensive record in what has been a stunning season.
McMenemy added: “What a campaign it has been. We’ve had 19 clean sheets and of course we went on a 12 game record breaking winning run too. These things are hard to achieve. We’ve had a double points lead at the top since last year and we have taken the league by storm. It simply been amazing.
“The players, Gary Naysmith and the backroom team totally deserve it. We’ve worked so hard to build a proper football department. Gary has really bought into that and we have a really vibrant and active recruitment system in place that will serve us again as we move up to League One.”
There were even words of congratulations from Stenhousemuir’s celebrity fan Sir Michael Palin, who has an affinity for the club. “I've always had a soft spot for Stenhousemuir,” Palin said in a video message. “In fact, at one time I came up to the ground, thinking we might make a little film about the club. So I've followed the results, and I'm extremely pleased to see that you're top of League Two and headed for glory. Thanks to everyone from the club, have a great season next season.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.