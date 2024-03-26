£11.4 million Ellon civic hub taking shape

Building work is progressing on creating a new family resource centre, a library and a council office

The structure of the new, two-storey £11.4 million civic hub is taking shape in the heart of the town, with the steel framing and roofing now in place.

It comes seven years after the old Ellon Academy was demolished on the Bridge Street site.

Ms Cross, who is standing for the area at the General Election later this year, said the state-of-the-art facility, which is being delivered by Aberdeenshire Council and due to be completed by February 2025, will help to “reinvigorate” the town centre.

The main public entrance will lead onto a customer service point and library, while the family resource centre will have its own separate entrance and enclosed outdoor play area.

An office section of the building will feature a ceremony room, registrar’s office, a meeting room and an open plan collaborative office space to accommodate around 80 members of staff.

A car park to be accessed from Union Street will feature electric vehicle charging points, along with cycle lockers and stands.

Scottish Conservative candidate for Gordon and Buchan, Harriet Cross, said: “Residents have waited a long time to see the former Ellon Academy site regenerated so I am delighted that substantial progress is being made.

“This long-awaited project is part of a wider Ellon Masterplan which will reinvigorate the town to make it fit for the 21st century and give local residents a town centre to be proud of.

“The investment from Aberdeenshire Council means Ellon is getting the attention it deserves and will help to make Bridge Street more of a cultural and economic part of the town.”