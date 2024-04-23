Edinburgh's Apex Hotels acquires historic Aberdeenshire country hotel and golf resort

Meldrum House is a 51-bedroom, four-star country house hotel comprising a manor house and adjoining golf course, set in 250 acres of Aberdeenshire countryside. Picture: Marina D'Ambrosio

Edinburgh-based Apex Hotels has completed the acquisition of an historic Aberdeenshire hotel and golf resort taking its portfolio to ten establishments.

The purchase of Meldrum House Country Hotel and Golf Course marks the group’s second rural property, following the acquisition of Pine Trees in Perthshire last July. Family-owned Apex’s other hotels are located in Bath, Dundee, Edinburgh, Glasgow and London.

Meldrum House is a 51-bedroom, four-star country house hotel comprising a 13th century manor house and adjoining golf course, set in 250 acres of Aberdeenshire countryside. Privately owned by Aberdeenshire businessmen Bob Edwards and Terry and David Buchan, the hotel has picked up a string of awards.

Apex said the purchase of Meldrum House, for an undisclosed sum, demonstrated the group’s continued strategy to grow and diversify its portfolio with new hotels in rural locations. The acquisition follows another strong financial year for the company, supported by a £60 million refinancing package with Barclays.

Apex Hotels chief executive Angela Vickers said: “The acquisition of Meldrum House Country Hotel represents an opportunity to continue to diversify the Apex Hotels portfolio, giving our guests even more choice of a city or more relaxed rural option. This is an exciting time for Apex, and after getting to know the team at Meldrum House, it was clear they share the same vision and ambitions we have at Apex Hotels. Meldrum House will be one of our flagship hotels and we are delighted to be the next custodians of this historic property.”

Edwards added: “After 31 years of owning Meldrum House, it is the perfect time to hand over the reins for a new chapter, where the hotel and estate will become part of Apex Hotel’s expanding portfolio. As a family owned and run business, we are delighted that Apex has the same family-values and passion for hospitality, and we wish them the best for the next 30 years of Meldrum.”