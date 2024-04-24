Latest collection of homes launched at Chapleton

The Duke of Fife cutting the ribbon with reps of Places for People. (Pic: Niall Hastie)

The collection of 220 properties, including several retail opportunities, is the largest phase of the development to date and offers more options for people to move into this popular community, with new homes available for sale from early May.

The Duke of Fife officially marked the launch by cutting a ribbon at an event held to celebrate this milestone in the development of North-East Scotland’s newest town.

Chapelton is rapidly emerging as a thriving and sustainable place to live that will eventually total 8,000 new homes along with a wide range of amenities. It is being delivered in partnership between leading place-maker Places for People and Elsick Development Company, which represents the Duke of Fife and other landowners.

The latest phase of development offers a range of distinctive and stylish two to five-bedroom homes featuring spacious interiors and high-quality specification. There will be homes available for private sale, as well as affordable options including shared equity, mid-market rent and social rent, meaning there is something for everyone.

Roddy Macdonald, Regional Managing Director for Scotland at Places for People, said: “We are proud to be the leading developer in building Chapelton and helping to turn the exciting new town vision into reality.

“We are delighted to launch this much anticipated phase of homes, which will provide residents with an excellent standard of living and the opportunity to become part of a growing community that offers a wide range of facilities and attractive green spaces. Construction has commenced and building on the success of the development so far, we expect strong interest in the sales launch.”

Speaking at the official opening event, David, the Duke of Fife, said: “The growth of Chapelton has always been about so much more than simply offering houses, it is about growing a community that offers something for everyone.

“We have a long-term vision for Chapelton as a sustainable new town designed to meet the needs of residents and create opportunities now and for generations to come. We are pleased to reach this significant milestone, which will include Chapelton’s first school, as we launch the latest and largest phase of development, and we are eager to continue to build on this strong legacy.”

Each area of Chapelton forms its own distinct neighbourhood with shops, business space, cafes and a primary school. The new phase will also include Geddes Square, which will become the heart of the neighbourhood, as well as a range of retail spaces. Designed to offer a sustainable environment where people can enjoy a healthy lifestyle, there will be a variety of public green spaces and a network of footpaths and cycleways encouraging people to get around by walking or cycling. A large park will sit at the centre of the town as a green heart where people can enjoy outdoor activities.