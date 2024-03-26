Nephrops Fisheries Management Plan event to be held in Fraserburgh

Those with an interest in Nephrops fisheries can find out more about the FMPs

Seafish, the public body that supports the UK seafood industry, has been working with the Scottish Marine Directorate, Nephrops stakeholders and four specially created steering groups to help identify key challenges in the fisheries, shape future management objectives, and support the drafting of the FMPs for North Sea and West Coast of Scotland waters.

As part of the Fisheries Act 2020, the UK is developing 43 separate FMPs to ensure effective and sustainable management of fish stocks.

The FMPs will provide a framework for fisheries management, setting out objectives based upon scientific evidence to restore or maintain stocks at sustainable levels.

In-person and online events are being held across Scotland, North East England and Northern Ireland offering stakeholders the opportunity to learn more about the FMPs and provide their insight into the future of their Nephrops fisheries.

The events will allow anyone with an interest in Nephrops fisheries, including commercial and recreational fishers, seafood processors and wholesalers the chance to learn more about the FMPs, have their say and discuss issues and challenges important to them.

Lewis Tattersall, Head of Fisheries Management at Seafish, described why both the FMPs themselves and the local stakeholder engagement events are important.

He said: “Nephrops are amongst the country’s most important fisheries, the development of an FMP is an incredible opportunity to look towards the future and explore new ways of managing our fisheries.

"Seafish appreciates that collaboration on this type of project is vital, so over the next few months we’ll be looking to engage with as many stakeholders as possible who have an interest in Nephrops fisheries.

"Our experience to date in FMP development projects is that they work best when a diverse range of stakeholders with different views can come together and work constructively.”