Registration now open for PIM Running Festival

PIM Running Festival at Crathes Castle take place on September 14 (National Trust for Scotland)

Proceeds from the event, which takes place on September 14, support the National Trust for Scotland conservation charity in protecting, caring for and sharing Scotland’s precious heritage, with this year marking the fifth anniversary of PIM’s generous sponsorship.

Tickets are expected to sell out even quicker this year for the well-established running fixture and participants are being encouraged to secure their spots early to avoid disappointment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festival boasts a welcoming, supportive atmosphere with individuals of all ages and abilities taking on the half marathon, 5km race or 1.5km children's races.

As well as the fun on the course, there will be entertainment, food, and refreshments available to keep spirits high throughout the day for both competitors and supporters.

During last year's event, more than 1500 runners and supporters enjoyed the picturesque yet challenging course.

Prizes are awarded across various age and gender categories for the fastest times in each race, with Kyle Greig emerging as the overall winner of the 2023 half marathon (21km), completing it in an impressive 1 hour, 11 minutes, and 47 seconds.

All competitors receive an event t-shirt and medal to mark the occasion.

James Henderson, Aberdeenshire South Operations Manager for the National Trust for Scotland said: “The atmosphere last September was phenomenal, and it was quite emotional to see so many people of different ages here enjoying their day at this stunning National Trust for Scotland property.

"With record numbers last year, all of us at Crathes are working hard to make this an even more memorable, fun day for the hundreds of competitors and other visitors.

"Supporting this event enables our conservation charity to care for, share and conserve Scotland’s rich heritage, protecting it for future generations, so I encourage people to sign up!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Worth, Director at PIM added: “As a lifelong runner, I am delighted to be able to continue our sponsorship of the PIM Running Festival at Crathes Castle.

This event holds a special place in our hearts as it brings people together to celebrate the joy of running.