Scooter will perform two shows in Scotland later this year as part of their 2024 UK and Ireland tour.

The German techno band will kick off the Thirty, Rough and Dirty tour in Aberdeen in October, before heading to Glasgow and making stops around the country.

It follows the release of Scooter’s 21st album, Open Your Mind and Your Trousers, which came out in March 2024.

Here is everything you need to know about Scooter’s 2024 tour, from dates to pre-sale options.

Scooter 2024 UK and Ireland tour dates

Scooter will begin the Thirty, Rough and Dirty tour in Aberdeen on October 30, before heading to Glasgow for their show at the OVO Hydro on October 31.

Wednesday, October 30 2024 - Aberdeen, P&J Live

Thursday, October 31 2024 - Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Saturday, November 2 2024 - Dublin, 3Arena

Monday, November 4 2024 - Birmingham, O2 Academy

Tuesday, November 5 2024 - Newcastle Upon Tyne, Utilita Arena

Thursday, November 7 2024 - Manchester, Warehouse Project

Friday, November 8 2024 - London, OVO Arena Wembley

Saturday, November 9 2024 - Cardiff, Utilita Arena

When do Scooter tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Scooter’s 2024 tour go on sale at 10am on Friday, April 12 and will be available through Ticketmaster and Live Nation.

Scooter performing.

How to get pre-sale for Scooter’s 2024 tour

There are several pre-sale options available for fans looking to purchase tickets for Scooter.

Scooter’s artist pre-sale will begin at 10am on Wednesday, April 10. To receive access fans must use the password SCOOTERUK2024.

In addition, specific venue pre-sale will be available from 10am on Wednesday, April 10 alongside access via O2 Priority.

Specifically for Scooter’s shows in Aberdeen and Scotland fans can access pre-sale tickets from 10am on Thursday, April 11 through Gigs in Scotland, with OVO customers able to access pre-sale Scooter tickets from 10am on Wednesday, April 10 via OVO Live.

How much are Scooter tickets?

Tickets for Scooter’s Aberdeen show will start at £47.50 plus fees, while prices for their Glasgow show range from £55.65 to £67.00.