£20 million awarded to regenerate Peterhead town centre

Banff and Buchan Conservative MP David Duguid believes the “transformational” funding will help bring much needed support to Aberdeenshire’s largest town.

The announcement, which was part of the Chancellor’s Spring Budget, will see the money given from the UK Government’s Long-Term Plan for Towns.

The £20 million endowment-style fund will be directly paid to Aberdeenshire Council to be spent on Peterhead’s priorities, including regenerating the town centre, keeping the community safe, improving transport links and growing the local economy.

A Town Board will be set up that will bring together community leaders, including David Duguid as the local MP, the local authority, cultural and sporting organisations, public sector agencies and local businesses to develop a long-term plan for the town.

Peterhead was awarded separate Levelling Up funding last year, centred around the vacant Arbuthnot House, which will be turned into a new museum. Part of that funding is also being used to expand the Marine Aquarium in Macduff.

Banff and Buchan Conservative MP David Duguid said: “I’m delighted the UK Government has selected Peterhead to receive this major cash injection over the next decade, which will bring wider benefits to Banff and Buchan.

“The £20 million will be transformational and will help develop a long-term plan for driving growth in the town and the surrounding area.

“Breathing new life into our town centres must be a top priority if we are to encourage people to come to this area and make this their home and place of work.

“This investment and the creation of a Town Board puts decisions in the hands of local people to ensure the most important issues can be addressed in Peterhead.

“I hope the investment means the council now has money it can direct to priorities elsewhere in Banff and Buchan so the whole area can benefit from the additional £20 million.

