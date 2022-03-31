Rangers, Celtic and the Sydney Super Cup: Timeline of tournament controversy

Now, almost a full month on and days before an SPFL edition of the Rangers-Celtic derby, the proposal to make history and take the fixture Down Under is no more after the Scottish champions withdrew from the competition on Thursday.

Here we look back over the past month at how the controversial fixture plans emerged, ended and everything that happened in between.

March 1

Rangers and Celtic's games will be Glasgow affairs for the time being after the Scottish champions withdrew from the Sydney Super Cup. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Rumours and reports surface Down Under of a potential money-spinning match between Rangers and Celtic to take place in Sydney during the World Cup month.

March 2

The big match is confirmed as part of the Sydney Super Cup – a four-team tournament also involving locals sides Sydney FC and Western Sydney Wanderers.Read More: Celtic and Rangers set for historic clash as Australia Super Cup plans revealed.

Ange Postecoglou is keen on the idea of taking his Celtic team to his Australian homeland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

The feeling is mutual and their Old Firm rivals are also unimpressed by the proposal. The Green Brigade also show a banner which is not in favour of the friendly either.Read more: Celtic fans display banner as club told to shove Rangers friendly.

March 3

Ange Postecoglou confirms, perhaps unsurprisingly, that he is in favour of taking Celtic to Sydney and on a return to his homeland.Read More: Celtic boss admits selfish self-interest amid fans backlash over Australia trip.

March 4

Rangers fans' streamers and tennis balls caused three delays to the March league match in Dundee. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

His counterpart Giovanni van Bronckhorst is also asked for his opinion on the game idea and the fans’ negative reaction.Read More: Van Bronckhorst addresses fan fury over Rangers’ Australia trip.

However the controversial match was backed by Australian A-League chief executive Danny Townsend who claimed there was enough interest in the two clubs to sell-out the second-largest arena in the country – the 83,500 capacity Accor Stadium.

Australian sports website The Roar also suggests the tournament will be more financially beneficial to Celtic than Rangers – a claim the Ibrox club later rejected.

Danny Townsend, CEO of Sydney FC and the A-League believed there was enough interest in the Old Firm to sell-out a 83,500 capacity stadium in Sydney. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)

March 11

After the special event of Rangers 150th anniversary match and celebrations versus Aberdeen, fans again vented their opposition against the friendly Down Under in the home tie against Red Star Belgrade where managing director Stewart Robertson was in the firing line.

March 17

Two weeks since its launch, ‘serious doubts began to emerge over the viability of the competition’ with reports from New Zealand suggesting the Super Cup launch ‘may have been premature’. Club 1872 again urge Rangers to withdraw and ‘find a more suitable way of engaging with loyal overseas supporters in Australia and beyond’.

March 18

Banners protesting against decisions made by Rangers Managing Director Stewart Robertson were shown during the UEFA Europa League match between Rangers and Red Star Belgrade at Ibrox. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

March 20

Protests come to a head as the Rangers match in Dundee, live on Sky Sports, is disrupted three times by fans throwing objects onto the pitch. First streamers and tennis balls cause two delays at the start, then more tape after the interval incurs the wrath of goalkeeper Allan McGregor.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst admits the protests had an adverse effect on the team and pleaded with the fans to consider their actions.Read More: Giovanni van Bronckhorst issues Rangers fans plea after disruptive Dens Park protests.

March 21

Club 1872 issue a critical broadside at the executive management of Rangers, including the friendly decision, prompting a response from Rangers vowing to address the disruptors and their propaganda war at the end of this season.

March 23

Former chairman Dave King emerges, offering to cover the costs of Rangers withdrawing from the tournament.

The offer is later reported to be turned down by Rangers.Read More: Former chairman's Sydney Cup exit offer ‘rejected’.

March 31

It’s all over. Rangers announce they have withdrawn from participating in the Sydney Super Cup claiming organisers would not fulfil all commitments to the club.