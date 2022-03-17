Rangers told to scrap Celtic friendly in Australia as 'extremely fortunate opportunity' emerges

The Ibrox club announced last month that they would join Celtic in travelling to Australia in November for the four-team tournament which also involves A-League sides Sydney FC and Sydney Wanderers.

However, the move, which would see the Old Firm fixture take place on foreign soil for the first time, has angered a large section of Rangers fans who are opposed to meeting their arch rivals Down Under in a friendly competition that has been billed as an Ange Postecoglou homecoming.

Club 1872 previously accused Rangers of “alienating” fans over the decision and have now called on club bosses to take advantage of an “extremely fortunate opportunity” following claims from Sky Sport NZ that the competition could be in jeopardy due to “unresolved issues” with the organisers.

Rangers fan group Club 1872 have urged the club to cancel their match against Celtic in Australia after doubts over the Sydney Super Cup tournament emerged. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The supporters group, who are also Rangers’ fourth largest shareholder, said in a statement: “Club 1872 is pleased by reports this morning from Australia that the Sydney Super Cup, Old Firm ‘friendly’ may be in doubt.

“We wrote to Stewart Robertson last week on this issue but have not received the courtesy of a response. It has, however, been clear from public communication from James Bisgrove that the Rangers Executive team is doubling down on their wish to participate, despite the backlash from supporters.

“However, if reported issues with the organiser have now presented an extremely fortunate opportunity for Rangers to pull out of this debacle then we would urge the RIFC Plc board to step in, belatedly take the correct decision to remove Rangers from any participation in this tournament and find a more suitable way of enagaging with our loyal overseas supporters in Australia and beyond.”