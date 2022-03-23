Rangers: Dave King 'offers to cover costs' of aborting Sydney Super Cup

The tournament in November also includes Western Sydney Wanderers and Sydney FC but is scheduled to feature a Rangers v Celtic clash – the first Old Firm derby outside Scotland – which has provoked opposition and demonstrations from supporters.

Sunday’s SPFL win over Dundee was delayed three times with streamers and tennis balls thrown onto the pitch in the first half and more tape at the half-time restart. Chants against the friendly have been heard since the announcement was made last month and banners opposing the game have featured in the away ends of recent matches at Dundee and St Johnstone.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the time Rangers defended accepting their invitation, with commercial director James Bisgrove stating cash earned from the trip and two games would generate more funds in eight days than an entire year competing in the cinch Premiership.

Former Rangers chairman Dave King has offered to help if the club abandons plans to participate in Australia. (Picture: SNS)

But doubts emerged over the tournament last week and reports this morning suggest former chairman King has offered to cover the costs of Rangers pulling their participation in the event, believed to be worth £3m.

The offer to the Ibrox board comes 24 hours after the controversial friendly was included among a list of criticisms of the club's executive management by fans group Club 1872. Rangers responded to the statement and said they would “address the disruptors and their propaganda war at the end of the season” while calling for unity as the club defends the SPFL Premiership title and chases further silverware in the Scottish Cup and Europa League.