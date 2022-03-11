Rangers reaction: Morelos a record breaker, Stewart Robertson targeted, how the players rated

The scoreboard at Ibrox spells out a promising position for Rangers after the first leg of their Europa League last 16 tie against Red Star Belgrade. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

But good luck to anyone trying to dampen the enthusiasm of the Ibrox club’s support who believe a place in the quarter-finals is all but secure after the 3-0 win over the Serbian champions on Thursday night.

Morelos comes alive in Europe yet again

With Alfredo Morelos in their ranks, perhaps there should be no limit to Rangers’ ambitions in the Europa League. The Colombian international striker’s personal love affair with the tournament saw him go out on his own as its all-time leading scorer since it was rebranded in its current guise back in 2009.

Alfredo Morelos turns away to celebrate putting Rangers 2-0 up against Red Star Belgrade at Ibrox with the 32nd Europa League goal of his career. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

When Morelos scored the second goal in Rangers’ 3-0 win over Red Star, it was his 32nd in the Europa League – his 28th for the Ibrox men after scoring four for his previous club HJK Helsinki in the competition.

The milestone moment takes Morelos above his role model and compatriot Radamel Falcao – a two-time Europa League winner with Porto and Atletico Madrid - and the former Valencia and Athletic Bilbao forward Aritz Aduriz who both scored 31 goals in the tournament.

Morelos still has a way to go to top the charts when the Europa League’s predecessor, the UEFA Cup, is included. Two men are now above him – former Celtic striker Henrik Larsson (40) and Dutch star Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (34).

It wasn’t just Morelos’ goal which lit up the action at Ibrox. He delivered an outstanding all-round centre-forward display to underline just how crucial he is to Rangers’ hopes of success this season.

Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson was the subject of banners protesting against the Ibrox club's decision to take part in the Sydney Super Cup with Celtic in November. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

No escape for Stewart Robertson and Rangers board

Amid the jubilation in the Ibrox stands as they savoured another pulsating European night, dissent over Rangers’ decision to join Celtic in taking part in the Sydney Super Cup later this year remained apparent.

This is an issue the Rangers fans are not going to let slide easily. Managing director Stewart Robertson was a specific target of the protests this time with his face at the centre of one banner with a diagonal red line across it.

In the Union Bears section of the ground, meanwhile, another banner linked their distaste at the prospect of a ‘friendly’ against Celtic in Australia with the ongoing class action legal case involving alleged victims of historic sexual abuse at Celtic Boys Club.

This is an issue which looks set to continue to be an unwelcome distraction in the background for Rangers in the remaining months of this season.

Player ratings

Rangers (4-2-3-1): McGregor 8, Tavernier 8, Goldson 7, Balogun 7, Bassey 7; Jack 7 (Sands 75), Lundstram 7; Aribo 7 (Sakala 75), Kamara 8, Kent 7; Morelos 9. Subs not used: McCrorie, McLaughlin, Diallo, Ramsey, Wright, Roofe, Barisic, King, Lowry.

Red Star Belgrade (4-2-3-1): Borjan 6, Piccini 6 (Gajic 71), Erakovic 5, Dragovic 6, Rodic 6; Srnic 6 (Nabouhane 61 5), Sanogo 6; Katai 6 (Motika 85), Kanga 7, Ivanic 7; Omoijuanfo 6 (Pavkov 61 6). Subs not used: Popovic, Gordic, Pankov, Krsticic, Falco, Zivkovic, Radulovic, Gobeljic.

Referee: Serdar Gozubuyuk (Netherlands)

Attendance: 48,589

