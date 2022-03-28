Old Firm in Australia: Former Rangers chairman's Sydney exit offer 'rejected'

Dave King’s offer to cover the costs of Rangers’ withdrawal from the Sydney Super Cup has been rejected, reports say.

By David Oliver
Monday, 28th March 2022, 5:50 pm

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The Ibrox club are still set to feature in the controversial competition in Australia later this year, and among the matches scheduled will be an Old Firm friendly game with rivals Celtic – the first time the derby will have been staged outside of Scotland.

Since the club’s participation was confirmed fans have reacted angrily with banner protests, chants and the team’s most recent league encounter at Dundee was disrupted three times as fans complained.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Recent speculation in Australia has questioned the competition though, and former Ibrox chairman gave Rangers another get-out option last week, offering to front up the money required to extrapolate the club from the competition contracts.

However according to the Glasgow Times, the exit offer – believed to be worth £3m – has been turned down by King's successor as Rangers chairman, Douglas Park.

Read More

Read More
What a load of 'gelul' - Rangers civil war is the last thing Giovanni van Bronck...

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today.

Former Rangers chairman Dave King made the offer last week. (Picture: SNS)
Rangers fans showed a banner against the friendly in Australia at a match against St Johnstone, just days after the plans were announced (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
Dave KingAustraliaOld FirmCeltic
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.