Old Firm in Australia: Former Rangers chairman's Sydney exit offer 'rejected'

The Ibrox club are still set to feature in the controversial competition in Australia later this year, and among the matches scheduled will be an Old Firm friendly game with rivals Celtic – the first time the derby will have been staged outside of Scotland.

Since the club’s participation was confirmed fans have reacted angrily with banner protests, chants and the team’s most recent league encounter at Dundee was disrupted three times as fans complained.

Recent speculation in Australia has questioned the competition though, and former Ibrox chairman gave Rangers another get-out option last week, offering to front up the money required to extrapolate the club from the competition contracts.

However according to the Glasgow Times, the exit offer – believed to be worth £3m – has been turned down by King's successor as Rangers chairman, Douglas Park.

Former Rangers chairman Dave King made the offer last week. (Picture: SNS)