Celtic - Rangers set for historic clash as Australia 'Super Cup' details revealed

Details of the four-team competition have been revealed Down Under with the Glasgow giants joining A-League sides Sydney FC and Western Sydney Wanderers.

The Sydney Super Cup will see Celtic and Rangers play each other at the end of November during the Scottish Premiership’s mid-season break.

With the World Cup being held in Qatar, the clubs will likely be without a host of key players. But that has not dampened the excitement in Australia.

Celtic and Rangers will play each other in November. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Stuart Ayles, Western Sydney's Minister for Enterprise, Investment and Trade, Minister for Tourism and Sport, confirmed the tournament and that Celtic and Rangers will kick everything off with their first ever match outside of Glasgow.

“Sydney has kicked another goal as Australia’s home of football with the world’s best clubs coming out to play our hometown heroes in the Sydney Super Cup,” he said. “What better way to start than with a historic rivalry like the Celtic vs Rangers derby.

“This will be the first time in history this iconic matchup has been played outside of Scotland, so this will be a huge attraction for football fans domestically and abroad.

“With three big matches played over five nights, visiting football fans will have an opportunity for an extended stay in the Harbour City, enjoying our vast cultural offerings, and vibrant hospitality and nightlife in one of the world’s great sporting cities.

“The benefits for our city and state will be huge, as we look to bring visitors back to Sydney by creating a regular blockbuster bi-annual event that will showcase our city, our local teams and our world-class stadiums to the rest of world.

"The NSW Government is focused on delivering marquee events like the Sydney Super Cup that capture the world’s attention, drive the NSW visitor economy and build Sydney’s reputation as the major events capital of the Asia Pacific.”

Celtic confirmed their involvement on Tuesday.

“t will create, I think, a unique atmosphere which only a Celtic crowd can provide,” Ange Postecoglou said about his homecoming. “So for Australia sporting followers, they realise it’s something special.”