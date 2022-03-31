Rangers urged to find alternative game after withdrawing from Sydney Super Cup and Old Firm match

The Scottish champions withdrew from the November four-team tournament, which would have also incorporated the first ever Old Firm match outside Scotland, claiming organisers were “unwilling to fulfil their commitments to Rangers".

The controversial trip proposal had prompted numerous protests at Rangers games, and rival fans had also voiced their disapproval of the idea, though Celtic remain involved in the competition.

However Rangers have now been encouraged to play in a different overseas match.

Rangers will host the SPFL Old Firm clash on Sunday - but won't be participating in the same fixture Down Under. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Club 1872, a frequent critic of the Old Firm friendly plans followed Rangers’ 44-word withdrawal with a similarly short statement of their own.

It read: “Club 1872 welcomes the decision to pull out of the Sydney Cup. We hope now that through meaningful engagement with supporters and shareholders Rangers will find a more suitable way to give overseas supporters an opportunity to see the team playing live in November."