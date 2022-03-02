Rangers fans tell club to 'stick' Australia Old Firm friendly plans at St Johnstone game

The reigning SPFL champions confirmed their participation in the Sydney Super Cup competition scheduled for November, which will also involve Sydney FC, Western Sydney Wanderers – and Rangers’ Old Firm rivals Celtic.

A meeting between the two Glasgow sides would be the first-ever outside Scotland, but today’s announcement – 24 hours after Celtic’s participation was revealed – was met with anger amongst the Rangers support.

Fans group Club 1872 accused Ibrox officials of ‘alienating’ the fan-base – and its’ opposition was audibly expressed at McDiarmid Park.

Rangers fans show a banner against the friendly in Australia during a Cinch Premiership match between St Johnstone and Rangers at McDiarmid Park, Perth. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Despite an earlier video interview with commercial director James Bisgrove explaining the background to the matches, a section of the away support co-ordinated a chant telling the club to ‘stick’ the friendly and unfurled ‘Money or Morals No D£rby Friendlies’ banner.

Celtic fans also made a similar point on banners at their game with St Mirren.