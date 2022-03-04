Giovanni van Bronckhorst addresses Rangers fan fury over Australia trip - 'you just have to respect that decision'

This week’s announcement that Rangers would join their Old Firm rivals at the Sydney Super Cup in November has prompted an angry backlash from fans.

Rangers supporters at Wednesday night’s Premiership fixture against St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park unveiled banners opposing the trip and directed chants expressing their disapproval towards the club’s directors.

Van Bronckhorst is backing the decision to participate in the tournament which will see Rangers play Western Sydney Wanderers on November 16 before taking on Celtic four days later. Both games will take place in the 83,500-capacity Accor Stadium in Sydney as the Old Firm head down under during next season’s five-week Premiership break while the 2022 World Cup Finals take place in Qatar.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst is backing his club's decision to join Celtic at the Sydney Super Cup tournament in November 2022. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

“My take is we know there’s going to be a big gap during the World Cup,” said van Bronckhorst.

“I know the club is looking for friendly games, not only in that window but also in the international windows we have. It’s an opportunity for the club to go there, to go and play for our fans who are based in Australia.

“The club made a decision to go there because they do everything in the best interests of the club so, for me, you just have to respect that decision and play a good couple of friendlies in Australia in November.”

Rangers supporters are likely to make their feelings clear again at Saturday’s league game against Aberdeen at Ibrox but van Bronckhorst has no fears it will negatively impact his players on the pitch.

“The message is clear, we need all the support we have which the supporters gave us last Wednesday,” he said.

“Of course, they are entitled to their opinions which is ok. You see they weren’t happy with the friendly obviously but they also supported us.

“They are more than capable of supporting the team because we want to be successful this season.

“I have no doubt that the supporters will be fully behind us against Aberdeen so I think that’s all that matters.

“They showed they’re not happy about the friendly in November but they are still backing us as a team and as a club.”

