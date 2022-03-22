Rangers blast back at Club 1872 'disruptors' and vow to confront 'propaganda war' at end of season

The Ibrox club were responding to a lengthy statement issued by Club 1872 earlier on Tuesday in which they had called for ‘urgent dialogue’ with board members and fellow investors at Rangers and accused its executive management team of treating fans with ‘disdain’.

Amid the ongoing dissent and anger among the Rangers support over the scheduled friendly match against Celtic in the Sydney Super Cup on November 20, which Club 1872 called ‘only the tip of the iceberg’, they highlighted discontent over a number of other issues including ticketing, merchandising and disabled facilities.

Rangers were quick to react, lambasting Club 1872 for what they describe as a ‘propaganda war’ and calling for a united front around the club in the final two months of a season which sees them pursuing silverware in the Premiership, Scottish Cup and Europa League

Happier times in Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson's relationship with Club 1872 as he helps launch the fan shareholder group at Ibrox in May 2016. (Photo by Ross Brownlee/SNS Group).

“The rest of this season is arguably one of the most crucial periods in our illustrious 150 year history,” read the Rangers statement.

“The Men’s First Team and Women’s Team are competing for major honours, both domestically and in Europe.

“It is deeply regrettable that the same small rump of “supporters” remains intent on causing damage to our club. It is particularly concerning to note the timing they have chosen to launch their latest attack.

“It is lost on nobody that those intent on creating maximum disruption are those who have either enjoyed, or craved, a role within our club.

“The collective desire of our Board, Management and players, is to have unity of purpose over the coming months. Rest assured, we will address the disruptors and their propaganda war at the end of this season.

“For now, nothing matters but results on the field. Together, we are stronger.”

Club 1872, formed in 2016 with the backing of the Ibrox club, currently own a 4.62 per cent shareholding in Rangers and have an agreement in place with former chairman Dave King to purchase his remaining shares.

The relationship between Club 1872 and Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson has deteriorated in recent years, however, and recently drew criticism of the club by King.

Now Club 1872 are reaching out to other senior figures at Rangers in a bid to re-engage with the club.

“We have today written to Rangers' Vice Chairman, John Bennett, Plc Board members Barry Scott, Alastair Johnston and Julian Wolhardt and major shareholders Stuart Gibson, George Letham and George Taylor, asking them to enter into dialogue with us as a matter of urgency,” said Club 1872 in their statement.

“The financial contribution that these individuals have made to the club is considerable and to be commended and we hope they will work with us to improve the way the club is being run.

“April is a huge month for the club and the ongoing behaviour of the Rangers hierarchy and their refusal to engage properly with supporters is threatening to distract from important matters on the pitch.

“As supporters, we unconditionally support the team, the players and the club but the days of blindly following the club’s custodians when they are not, in our opinion, acting in Rangers’ best interests are long gone.

“We sincerely hope that the required changes can be made sooner rather than later, that the club’s hierarchy can reconnect with supporters and we can move forward together.

“In the meantime, we would urge supporters to continue to critically examine all information released by Rangers’ Executives or their proxies.”

