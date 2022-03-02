Rangers confirm date for Celtic fixture in Australia and reveal 'sizeable' financial benefits amid fan backlash

The Old Firm rivals will compete against each other outside of Scotland for the first time in what is being billed as the inaugural Sydney Super Cup, a four-team event which also includes A-League sides Sydney FC and Western Sydney Wanderers.

The competition will take place in November during the extended domestic break for the World Cup in Qatar, with matches due to be staged at the 83,500 capacity Accor Stadium in Sydney.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers have confirmed that their first fixture will take place against Western Sydney Wanderers on Wednesday, November 16 with the clash against Celtic taking place on Sunday November, 20.

Rangers' commercial and marketing director James Bisgrove says the controversial trip to Australia alongside Celtic will create 'sizeable commercial benefits' for the club. (Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Rangers’ involvement in the event Down Under alongside Celtic, who have billed the trip as Ange Postecoglou’s homecoming, has prompted an angry response from fans of the Ibrox club, with a swathe of negative social media responses running into the several hundreds.

The club’s official media partners, The Heart & Hand Podcast, also tweeted: “I have no interest at all in a friendly against a side who claim we don’t exist and won’t even use our name particularly when it’s announced to greenwash the news today about their upcoming court cases going ahead [in reference to a judge ruling on Tuesday that Celtic can be sued by sex abuse survivors of Celtic Boys Club].”

However, Rangers commercial and marketing director James Bisgrove has insisted the move is of “sizeable benefit” to the club, claiming that the money from TV rights will eclipse that of an entire season in the SPFL.

He added: “It’s something we’ve worked very closely with Giovanni van Bronckhorst and the football department to put in place.

"We’ve been in negotiations for a few weeks for this opportunity and to be frank it sizeable benefit to the football club from a commercial perspective to the extent we’ve never had an offer of this level for two friendly games.

"It's something that the board have unanimously looked at and seen as a positive opportunity for Rangers Football Club.

"Stewart Robertson has spoken before around the broadcast and media values here in Scotland, and the club’s view on that has been well documented. The participation in this event over eight days will benefit the club to the same level as an entire season in the SPFL Premiership.

"When we talk about wanting to maximise the commerical potential of this football club we felt this is an opportunity that really helps us to achieve that ambition.

"I’ve spoken before around this particular season being one we feel can reach a very high revenue target, commercially. I spoke at the AGM around the £27.9m, which is far higher than we’ve ever achieved before and this is another step to allow us to maximise some of that potential as a club.

"We’ve got a huge fanbase and we recongise that the international nature of that is something that should be celebrated.

“As a club we recognise that the Old Firm derby is hugely unique but in the same breath we need to maximise opportunities.

“We need to make sure we’re maximising the commercial potential and this opportunity absolutely allows us to do that.”