Celtic v Rangers - Glamour friendly 'set for Australia' in November

Celtic and Rangers could be set to play in Australia. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

According to reports Down Under, the Glasgow rivals will face each other in November.

The Scottish Premiership season will take a break after the weekend of November 12/13 due to the World Cup in Qatar before restarting a month later.

It has presented with Celtic and Rangers the opportunity to play what could be a money-spinning match with plenty of interest in both teams in Australia.

For Ange Postecoglou, who previously managed Australia, it would be a return to his homeland.

However, a number of key players on either side would unlikely be involved due to the World Cup.

There is an expectation that Japan and Australia will reach the tournament. They could be joined by Scotland as well as Nigeria.

"Can confirm this is happening,” Ray Gatt, a former football writer for The Australian, said.

"Huge! Ange back in Australia and one of the biggest rivalries in world sport!"