Giovanni van Bronckhorst issues Rangers fans plea after 'disruptive' Dens Park protests

Play was halted three times as Rangers fans threw a barrage of toilet rolls and tennis balls into the goalmouth in front of the Bob Shankly Stand at the start of both halves of the game.

Rangers recovered from the concession of an early goal scored by Christie Elliott, equalising through Aaron Ramsey’s first goal for the club before Connor Goldson grabbed a late winner.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It keeps Rangers three points behind Celtic in the Premiership title race with seven rounds of fixtures - including two Old Firm clashes - remaining.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst celebrates at the full-time whistle after his team's 2-1 win over Dundee at Dens Park. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

While van Bronckhorst defended the right of the Rangers fans to make their feelings known over the Ibrox club’s decision to join Celtic in the Sydney Super Cup, he wants to avoid any repeat of the scenes which helped prevent his team find their rhythm and flow against Dundee.

“Of course it’s disruptive because you want to play the game,” said van Bronckhorst. “We had three or four breaks because of the cleaning up.

“So it’s a disruption but I know there are emotions. To show their emotions is good to see, but you need to have the balance.

“It was disruptive for us today. I understand the emotions of the fans but we will go back with three points in our bag.

“Today could have cost us two big points, but we kept the belief and worked hard to win the game in difficult circumstances.”

There was another delay in play in the second half when two sprinklers on the Dens Park pitch sprang into life, prompting a rueful reaction from van Bronckhorst after his team’s struggle to get their passing game going on the dry and rutted surface.

“The pitch wasn’t ideal for us to play,” he said. “It had no water until during the game – so that was a bit strange.

“But we have to overcome these situations. We did everything to get a good result and make sure we went off the pitch as winners.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.