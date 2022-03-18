Celtic v Rangers: Ticket packages 'exhausted' as briefs for controversial Australia friendly go on sale

Reports emerged on Thursday that the Scottish champions’ involvement in the four-team tournament to be held in Sydney in November was up in the air.

Rangers, according to the Daily Record, are looking for a loophole to get out of the Sydney Super Cup after a severe backlash from fans over what would be the first ever Old Firm clash outside of Scotland.

In games against St Johnstone and Red Star Belgrade the supporters showed their dissatisfaction with the club's involvement via banners aimed at the board and managing director Stewart Robertson.

Celtic and Rangers are due to face each other in Australia in November - but the Sydney Super Cup tournament is reportedly in 'serious doubt'. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

When the tournament, which also involves Sydney FC and Western Sydney Wanderers, was announced, some of the promotional material around it focused on Ange Postecoglou and his homecoming to Australia.

Despite those doubts, tickets have gone on sale in the last few hours and already the allocation of two packages have been ‘exhausted’.

The premium packages for both Celtic and Rangers are no longer available. This provides supporters with one of the “best seats in the house located on halfway” as well as a team merchandise item, Sydney Super Cup bag and a $50 food and beverage voucher.

Tickets elsewhere in the ground range from £21.90 to £100.51, including an alcohol free section where briefs are £38.74.

The accompanying post reads: “Sydney will host a historic match-up between Scottish teams, Celtic and Rangers as they kick off the newly created Sydney Super Cup. Witness one of world football’s greatest rivalries when Celtic & Rangers face off in the Old Firm Derby in Sydney on Sunday November 20, 2022, marking the first time the two teams have played each other outside of Scotland.

“The Old Firm Derby will be played at Sydney’s Accor Stadium and sees the return of Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou to the venue of one of his most famous coaching wins, when Australia won the AFC Asian Cup in 2015. The clash against newly appointed Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s Rangers, Scotland’s reigning champions, brings two of Scottish football’s powerhouses to Australia.”