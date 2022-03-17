Celtic and Rangers' Australia trip in 'serious doubt' as Sydney Super Cup claims emerge

The Sydney Super Cup involving Celtic and Rangers could be in serious doubt amid claims the friendly tournament was launched prematurely.

By Matthew Elder
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 9:41 am
Updated Thursday, 17th March 2022, 9:58 am

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The Old Firm duo announced last month that they will travel to Australia in November for the four-team event which also involves A-League sides Sydney FC and Sydney Wanderers.

The move has angered both sets of supporters, a section of whom are against the idea of Glasgow rivals meeting in a friendly Down Under, with Rangers fans particularly put off by the promotion of the tournament as an Ange Postecoglou homecoming, the Celtic boss having grown up in the country and previously bossed the national side.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Rangers commercial director James Bisgrove has defended the decision, insisting the financial benefits to the club outweigh an entire year's worth of TV revenue in the Scottish Premiership.

Celtic and Rangers are due to meet in the Sydney Super Cup in November - but the tournament is now reportedly in 'serious doubt'. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

However, it has now emerged that the competition could be in jeopardy due to “unresolved issues” with organisers.

Sky Sport NZ reporter Jason Pine tweeted: "Hearing football’s Sydney Super Cup may be in serious doubt.

"Unresolved issues with organiser escalating behind the scenes according to local sources.

"Launch may have been premature. More to follow."

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

AustraliaOld Firm
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.