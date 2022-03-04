Celtic and Rangers tipped for 83,000 sell-out in Australia as differing payment claims emerge

Rangers and Celtic are due to meet in November after both were confirmed as participants in the Sydney Super Cup.

Taking the Old Firm clash Down Under, and contesting an exhibition match between the teams, has been met with opposition from both fans on both sides of the Glasgow divide – but football bosses in Australia believe the opposite will be true in the southern hemisphere.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic and Rangers fans could sell-out a stadium on the other side of the world, the CEO of Australia's A-League has suggested. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

CEO of the Australian A-League Danny Townsend believes there will be enough interest to fill the second-largest arena in the country when games are played in the 83,500 Accor Stadium, also known as Stadium Australia.

"There is the Ange factor, for sure. He is a popular figure down here and someone our country is really proud of.

"He went from the A-League to the J-League and now has a role at such an influential world club like Celtic. Having him back and playing against the big rivals will sell really well.

“Yes, it's a huge stadium. But I think it's highly likely that it will be a sell-out."

Danny Townsend, CEO A-League. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)

The protests and banners at the midweek fixtures have been seen on the other side of the world, but Townsend told The Daily Mail ex-pats will be keen to see their sides in live action.

"Rangers have a huge following as well, by sheer virtue of the fact that Australia is built on waves of migrant population for the last 200 years.

"For every Scotsman I know in Sydney, one Celtic man is matched by one Rangers and that's the beauty of that rivalry.

Ange Postecoglou is a draw in his native Australia, but there are fans of both clubs in Sydney, Townsend insists. (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images)

"A sell-out is entirely possible. That’s a testament to how popular those two teams are and, equally, how many Scottish people are here in Australia starved of seeing two teams they love. Each of them in their own right is exciting."

Rangers commercial director James Bisgrove explained his club’s reasoning for the trip and claimed the financial benefits of the eight-day competition was equal to a season of SPFL income.

But sports website The Roar has suggested there is an imbalance in payments and Celtic will receive $11m for taking Ange Postecoglou back to his homeland – with Rangers commanding less than half of that fee.