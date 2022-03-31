Rangers pull plug on Sydney Super Cup and Celtic friendly with 44-word statement

The Ibrox club issued a 44-word statement detailing the reason why they have withdrawn from the controversial tournament.

Rangers had been due to play Celtic in the four-team tournament in Australia later this year when the Scottish Premiership breaks for the World Cup in Qatar.

The club’s participation in the Super Cup would have seen the first ever Old Firm match played overseas.

Rangers have pulled out of the Sydney Super Cup. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Their involvement was met by an angry backlash from supporters with banners protesting against it from when it was announced, while the recent match with Dundee at Dens Park was interrupted by supporters throwing tennis balls onto the pitch to vent their feelings towards the board.

Prior to the derby on November 20, Rangers were due to play Western Sydney Wanderers and Celtic were to face Sydney FC.

The statement read: “Rangers can confirm the Club will not be participating in the Sydney Super Cup in November 2022.

“After it became clear the tournament organisers were unwilling to fulfil their commitments to Rangers, we have, with immediate effect, terminated the Club’s agreement with the organisers.”

James Bisgrove, Rangers’ commercial director, explained the benefits to the club at the time of the eight-day trip being announced.

He said: “We have been in negotiations for a few weeks for this particular opportunity and to be frank it’s a sizeable benefit for the club from a commercial perspective.”

The club's involvement has led to criticism from supporters group Club 1872 and a terse response from the club aimed at a “rump” of supporters.