Celtic fans tell club to 'shove' Rangers Australia friendly in banner protest at St Mirren match

Celtic fans have held up a banner at tonight’s St Mirren match criticising the club’s decision to play Rangers in a challenge match in Australia.

By Matthew Elder
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 8:18 pm
Updated Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 8:55 pm

The Hoops have arranged to play in the inaugural Sydney Super Cup in November, a four-team tournament staged Down Under featuring their Glasgow rivals as well as A-League sides Western Sydney Wanderers and Syndey FC.

Taking place during the domestic break for the World Cup in Qatar, it will be the first time an Old Firm match has been staged overseas with organisers hoping for a near sell-out crowd at the 83,500 Accord Arena.

Rangers fans group Club 1872 accused the Ibrox club of “alienating” fans by agreeing to take part in the event, now Celtic fans have made their feelings known with a banner protest aimed at the club’s decision-makers.

Celtic fans banner against a proposed Australian Old Firm friendly during a Cinch Premiership match against St Mirren at Celtic Park. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The banner, which was held up in the safe-standing section at Celtic Park during the match against St Mirren, reads: “Not half of anything. *Unless there’s money to be made. Shove your ‘Old Firm’ friendly up your a***.”

Rangers commercial and marketing director James Bisgrove has insisted the controversial trip will create “sizeable commercial benefits” for the club and that the TV revenue received from the eight-day trip will be greater than the amount received for an entire SPFL season.

