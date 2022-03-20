Rangers reaction: Allan McGregor's protest dismay, 'in bed with Celtic', Aaron Ramsey rated

Resilience pays off for Rangers

It remains to be seen whether Goldson will move on in the summer, as has been widely anticipated, or may yet still agree a new deal.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His 20th goal in his 210th appearance for Rangers at Dens Park on Sunday could yet prove to be his most significant. With 86 minutes on the clock, the Scottish champions were facing the prospect of a five point gap between themselves and leaders Celtic at the top of the Premiership table with just seven rounds of fixtures remaining.

Connor Goldson, scorer of Rangers winning goal at Dens Park, celebrates with Leon Balogun at full-time. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Goldson’s late winner, finishing off a move he had helped spark with a surge out of defence, ensured the gap remains at three and provides Rangers with sufficient scope to try and reel their rivals in when the title race resumes after the international break.

On a trying afternoon in many ways for Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side, their resilience in recovering from Christie Elliott’s sixth minute opener for Dundee was perhaps the most encouraging aspect of disjointed performance from the manager’s perspective.

Fan protest continues

The level of Rangers supporters’ opposition to the November fixture against Celtic in the Sydney Super Cup shows no sign of abating.

Play was held up three times at Dens Park as Rangers supporters hurled toilet rolls and tennis balls into the goalmouth at the start of each half. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Kick-off at Dens Park was delayed, then play halted for around four minutes almost immediately after referee Bobby Madden had got it underway, by a hail of toilet rolls and then tennis balls thrown into the Dundee goalmouth by the visiting fans behind Ian Lawlor’s goal.

A banner with the message ‘You’ll jump into bed with Glasgow Celtic’ was displayed, while the Rangers board were once more assailed with chants informing them in graphic terms where to put the fixture which has caused so much angst and anger on both sides of the Old Firm divide.

Another barrage of toilet rolls caused another hiatus at the start of the second half, much to the obvious dismay of Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor who fixed some of those responsible with a withering glare and delivered an unflattering verbal response in their direction as he untangled himself from the debris.

The issue is becoming disruptive and an unwelcome distraction for van Bronckhorst and his players, ramping up the pressure on the Rangers board of directors to pull the plug on the trip down under.

Aaron Ramsey leaps in celebration after scoring his first goal for Rangers to equalise in their 2-1 win over Dundee at Dens Park. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Ramsey finding his feet

Completing a full 90 minutes continues to elude him but Aaron Ramsey is steadily providing clear indicators that he can have a positive impact on Rangers’ quest for success at home and in Europe over the final two months of the season.

The Welsh international made his first Premiership start at Dens Park and after an uncertain opening to the game, he grew in stature and influence – especially during a spell in the second half when his switch to a more central role reaped its rewards.

Ramsey’s close range equaliser, his first goal for Rangers, was as simple as any he has scored in his career. But its value to the Ibrox side could not be overstated as it provided the platform for them to go on and take all three points.

With the Juventus loanee set to get more game time for his country during the international break, Rangers will hope he is even sharper when he returns to action for them in April.

Player ratings

Dundee (5-4-1): Lawlor 7, Elliott 7, Kerr 6, McGhee 7, Sweeney 7, Marshall 6; McMullan 6, Byrne 6, McGowan 5 (Anderson 53 6), McDaid 6 (McCowan 83); Rudden 6 (McGinn 72). Subs not used: Sharp, Mulligan, Robertson, Daley-Campbell, Rossi.

Rangers (4-2-3-1): McGregor 6, Tavernier 8, Goldson 7, Helander 6 (Sakala 46 6), Bassey 6; Lundstram 6, Sands 6 (Roofe 64 6); Ramsey 7 (Kamara 84), Arfield 5 (Aribo 46 6), Kent 6; Morelos 6 (Balogun 87). Subs not used: McLaughlin, Jack, Diallo, Barisic.

Referee: Bobby Madden

Attendance: 7,669

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.